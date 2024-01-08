Who is Benoit Saint-Denis? MMA record, personal life, and everything else about Dustin Poirier's UFC 299 opponent

Benoit Saint-Denis is a French mixed martial artist who competes in the lightweight division of the UFC.

The Frenchman made his UFC debut against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos at UFC 267 in 2021. He had a rather disappointing start to his UFC journey as he suffered a unanimous decision.

However, Saint-Denis is undefeated in his past five outings inside the octagon and has won all of those fights via stoppage. In his last fight, 'God of War' went up against Matt Frevola at UFC 295 and secured a first-round KO via head kick.

The UFC lightweight is married to Laura Saint-Denis who is a former futsal player. The two got married back in August of 2022 and have a daughter who was born in July of 2023. As of now, the former futsal player works as a dog trainer and a shooting instructor.

Saint-Denis is ranked No.12 in the lightweight division of the UFC and is awaiting the biggest test of his career so far. As announced by UFC CEO Dana White, the Frenchman will take on No. 3-ranked Dustin Poirier in a five-round co-main at UFC 299 on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami Florida.

Benoit Saint-Denis was eyeing a matchup against Justin Gaethje

After securing a first-round knockout victory over Matt Frevola at UFC 295, Benoit Saint-Denis made his desire to fight the best that the division has to offer known.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Saint-Denis spoke about a potential fight against Justin Gaethje. 'God of War' stated that he would love to fight Gaethje for the BMF title and said:

"Gaethje is a warrior, he likes activity but he will have to fight again and big dates are coming next year, and he has already been defeating Dustin Poirier, he has been defeating a lot of tough guys, and I do believe this is a fight for the BMF [title] and he the chin to make it a war. Because you can have tough guys, but if they don’t have the chin, with me, it’s not going to make it."

Catch Benoit Saint-Denis' comments in the video below (33:21):

While the Frenchman has now been scheduled to fight Poirier at UFC 299, it remains to be seen if he can land a fight with Gaethje in the future.