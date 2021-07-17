Who is the best at takedowns? Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre or Islam Makhachev?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre are two of the biggest names in MMA history. The Dagestani and the Canadian will forever be considered some of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. While GSP was known for his well-rounded game involving superman punches and effective takedowns, Khabib Nurmagomedov was known for his chain wrestling.

Both fighters dominated their opponents with effective takedowns and controlling positions. However, in a recent tweet by Twitter user 'MMA By The Numbers', it would appear GSP and Islam Makhachev have a higher takedown accuracy than 'The Eagle'.

Highest takedown accuracy with 25+ attempts in UFC history (with # of attempts):



1 G St-Pierre - 73.8% (122)

2 B Fabinski - 70.6% (34)

3 I Makhachev - 69.0% (29)

4 D Brandao - 68.0% (25)

5 J Scoggins - 63.9% (36)

6 V Shevchenko - 63.6% (55)#UFCVegas31 — MMA By The Numbers (@NumbersMMA) July 16, 2021

As per the statistic, GSP has 73.8% accuracy in his 122 career takedown attempts, and Islam Makhachev has 69% accuracy in his 29 career takedown attempts. In contrast, Khabib Nurmagomedov has 43% accuracy across his 127 career takedown attempts. The given list only considers fighters with a minimum of 25 takedown attempts inside the octagon.

As per the official UFC records, however, Nordine Taleb has the highest takedown accuracy with 76.2%. GSP sits at number four, right behind Robbie Lawler, who boasts 73.9% accuracy. Islam Makhachev occupies the number seven spot. The disparity between the two lists is because the UFC records consider a minimum of 20 takedown attempts inside the octagon.

In terms of takedowns landed, GSP occupies the number one spot on the official UFC rankings, with 90 career takedowns. Khabib Nurmagomedov sits at number eight with 61 career takedowns. However, it's important to note that GSP had 22 fights inside the UFC octagon, while Khabib Nurmagomedov had 13.

Who is the better wrestler? GSP or Khabib Nurmagomedov?

While there may not be a definitive answer to that question, there is always analysis. The numbers may state 'Rush' as having better takedown accuracy than Khabib Nurmagomedov, but it's a little more complex than what meets the eye.

In addition to their difference in time spent inside the UFC octagon, an important factor to consider is their vastly varying styles. Georges St-Pierre was a karate fighter who transitioned to MMA. He has himself stated how his takedowns were successful because of his striking and karate background. GSP's opponents would be on the lookout for strikes, and when they least expected it, he'd shoot for a takedown.

No high school wrestling experience. No college wrestling experience. But GSP still went on to become one of the best wrestlers in MMA history. He attributed his takedown skills to his background in Kyokushin Karate, which taught him how to close distance. pic.twitter.com/PGEXf5e3pe — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) February 21, 2019

Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, was always a wrestler and grappler. Coming from a sambo background, the Dagestani reiterated time and again that his game plan was always to take his opponents down and tire them out. 'The Eagle' was never known for his striking offense. Naturally, then, his opponents were always on the lookout for an incoming takedown.

Additionally, a lot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's control time is not registered as a takedown. Known for walking his opponents down relentlessly, 'The Eagle' would often grab a leg and change levels to force them up against the fence. Then Nurmagomedov would use his incredible chain wrestling to control them against the cage and eventually take them down.

Georges St-Pierre speaking about some of the GOATS of mixed martial arts.



It’s always interesting listening to GSP’s perspective.



He has one of the wisest minds in our sport. That’s what made him great. pic.twitter.com/2enDFgtbhu — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) May 5, 2021

The act of grabbing a leg and changing levels may be counted as a takedown attempt. That would perhaps explain how the Dagestani has 127 registered takedown attempts across just 13 UFC fights.

Nonetheless, Khabib Nurmagomedov is definitely one of the most active wrestlers we've ever seen inside the UFC octagon, if not the most active. He set the record for most takedowns landed in a single fight when he took Abel Trujillo down 21 times in their fight at UFC 160.

Khabib Nurmagomedov got 21 takedowns on Abel Trujillo 8 years ago today

pic.twitter.com/2qXpTPbZLo — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) May 25, 2021

That said, Georges St-Pierre is arguably the greatest fighter to have fought in the UFC and MMA at large. With only two losses on his record that he comfortably avenged and belts in two weight classes, it's hard to take anything away from the martial arts legend.

