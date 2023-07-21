Who is Bruna Brasil? All about fighter set to face Irish prospect Shauna Bannon in her UFC debut

Bruna Brasil is a 29-year-old Brazilian professional MMA fighter who will compete on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura (also known as UFC London) against newcomer Shauna Bannon. The strawweight event will take place on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

'The Special One' boasts a professional MMA record of 8-3-1. After competing in various Brazilian regional circuits, including Shooto Brazil and LFA, She got a chance to participate in 'Dana White's Contender Series' (DWCS). Brasil's impressive performance earned her a UFC contract. However, her seven-fight winning streak came to an end when she suffered a TKO loss to Denise Gomes during her octagon debut in April.

In contrast, Bruna Brasil's opponent, Shauna Bannon, remains undefeated with a professional record of 5-0. Prior to turning professional, Bannon had a remarkable amateur career, securing a gold medal at the 2021 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Beyond her skills as a mixed martial artist, Brasil harbored a deep aspiration to emulate the legendary Brazilian athlete Marta by pursuing a career as a professional soccer player. During her teenage years, she landed a contract with Foz Cataratas, a prominent soccer club known for clinching numerous major titles in Brazil over the past decade.

What did Bruna Brasil have to say about her victory in DWCS?

Bruna Brasil defeated Marnic Mann with a head-kick knockout in the DWCS in 2022. The spectacular finish left a lasting impression on UFC president Dana White, who couldn't help but commend it as one of the most impressive moments ever witnessed on the show.

In an interview with the UFC, Brasil recounted on her knockout victory that launched her into the promotion:

"When we stood up from the floor in the second round, I felt a little bit of that energy. I looked at her and saw that she was very beat down. I said, ‘Damn, she's worse off than me.' I threw the strike and it landed and I saw her falling in slow motion. I said, ‘Wow, it's over. It's over.’ It was the best night of my life. I couldn't believe everything that had happened. It was really fast. And it felt like a dream.”