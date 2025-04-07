Who is Bryce Mitchell's wife? Incredible story of how they met feat. Tucker Carlson, kids, and more

Bryce Mitchell is considered to be one of the most skilled grapplers in the UFC featherweight division today. 'Thug Nasty' has consistently indicated that he has a strong support system that helps propel him toward success in MMA. A key element in his life is said to be his wife/partner.

Presently, the 30-year-old is scheduled to take on Jean Silva in a featherweight bout. Their highly anticipated grudge match is expected to transpire on the main card portion of the UFC 314 event, which goes down at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, U.S.A., on April 12, 2025.

Who is Bryce Mitchell's wife?

Bryce Mitchell's wife is Erin Handlow, who, as indicated by her LinkedIn profile, works as a marketing specialist at a construction company. She studied at Point Park University and is believed to be based out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.

Moreover, a report by the UFC's official website in December 2024, entailed Mitchell opening up about his love and respect for his wife. While praising his wife, he stated:

“Day to day, I’m not going to sit here and lie, my wife does all of the work and I take zero of the credit."

Check out Bryce Mitchell posing alongside Erin Handlow in his Instagram post below:

On the DC Check-In with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier in December 2024, Bryce Mitchell harked back to his appearance on American media personality Tucker Carlson's show back in 2022. Explaining how he met his wife thanks to his appearance on that show, and even named his son after Tucker, Mitchell said:

"And I had a baby ... [The baby's name is] Tucker. We named him Tucker because me and my wife met because I did an interview with Tucker Carlson. Bro, we got millions of views ... tens of millions of views. Not only did I love it, it was my destiny. Brother, I wouldn't have a kid and a wife without that interview because I'm a very unique character -- it's a nice way of saying it."

He added:

"She can cook, she can clean, and everything in between ... I'm telling you. She's a 10 out of 10. And I cannot even tell you how perfect this woman is. And we would have never met if I didn't go on Tucker Carlson. But at that point in my life, I was praying for a wife. I was literally just saying, 'God, please, give me a wife because if not, I'm in trouble.'"

Upon Daniel Cormier seemingly requesting Bryce Mitchell to confirm whether he met his wife courtesy of his appearance on Tucker Carlson's erstwhile show (Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'), Mitchell replied:

"Absolutely. She messaged me on Instagram after that, said, 'Hey, I seen you on Tucker Carlson.' And we started talking."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's comments in the second slide in the Instagram post below:

Watch Mitchell's interview below (*comments at 3:23):

