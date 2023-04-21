With Amanda Nunes's next fight set for UFC 289 against Julianna Pena, fans have already started to speculate about what's next for the two-division champion if she beats 'The Venezuelan Vixen' in the highly anticipated Trilogy.

Nunes has already defeated a handful of the current top contenders at 135 pounds. Many in the combat sports world think the Brazilian is running out of legitimate contenders at bantamweight and should welcome a rematch against former flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko.

However, No. 13-ranked bantamweight Norma Dumont believes she can get the job done against the 34-year-old. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Immortal' staked her claim for a title shot, saying:

"I'm, I'm her challenge. I think I'm the next [one] who [should] challenge her... I'm also strong, and I also have a lot of abilities, I'm also a complete athlete. So I'm here. [Transcripts via Dumont's traslator]."

Catch Norma Dumont's comments below:

Norma Dumont holds an impressive record of 8-2 (4-2 in the UFC). She has wins against the likes of MMA veteran Ashley Evans Smith and former Invicta featherweight champion Felicia Spencer.

In her most recent fight at UFC 279, the Brazilian clinched a unanimous decision win against Danyelle Wolf.

Amanda Nunes' next fight: Julianna Pena suggests that 'The Lioness' should retire at UFC 289

Julianna Pena seems confident about getting a victory against Amanda Nunes at UFC 289. When ESPN's Aaron Bronsteter recently sat down with the duo ahead of their highly anticipated trilogy, both fighters were not short of words to describe how they would get the better of the other.

During the interview, Nunes stated that she would evolve as a fighter until she retires. However, Pena had an interesting response to 'The Lioness's' statement:

"It's funny that she brings up the word retirement because like Dana [White] always says, if you're talking about retiring, then you should probably think about retiring... At the end of the day, at some point, it has got to end, and you may want to think about laying those gloves down inside the octagon after this fight on June 10."

Catch Julianna Pena's comments about Amanda Nunes below:

Tune-in: Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night: Pavlovich vs. Blaydes on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 4:30 am IST on 23rd April, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes