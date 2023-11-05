Who is Charles Oliveira's wife? Is he still married to her? A look into 'do Bronx's' relationship status 

Charles Oliveira is one of the biggest stars in the UFC today. So, it is not unusual for fans to be interested in the MMA fighter's personal life. Many are curious about his relationship status and wonder whether Charles Oliveira has a wife.

'Do Bronx' married Talita Roberta Pereira in February 2014. The couple dated for six years before tying the knot.

Pereira uploaded a picture of their marriage to her Instagram account with the following caption:

“I finally won and now I am going to marry the woman who’s been with me since day one. It will improve and add more value to our life. Today’s victory will help me in the wedding and also on my honeymoon.”

Just like her husband, Pereira is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.

The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2017, whom they named Tayla.

Although there has been no official announcement regarding a divorce, it appears that the couple is no longer together. They used to post pictures with each other on social media but have stopped doing that for quite a while. Despite that, the couple still shares parenting responsibilities for their daughter Tayla.

'Do Bronx' was recently seen at the UFC Sao Paulo event with his new girlfriend Vitoria Brum. The Brazilian even posted a picture of them together on social media with the caption:

"My babe."

Charles Oliveira is coming off a highly impressive win against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. He was then scheduled to face Islam Makhachev in a rematch at UFC 294 but had to pull out due to an injury.

Now, it appears that a second fight between the two athletes is being planned to take place at UFC 297. Although it is not official, Toronto, Canada might serve as the host city for the event that is to be held on January 20.

