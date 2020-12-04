Who is Conor McGregor fighting next at UFC 257?

Former two-division UFC champion and mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 257 in January of 2021, but who is he fighting next?

McGregor is without a doubt one of the biggest personalities in MMA today, and his mix of talent and personality have helped him transcend the sport in terms of popularity.

Standing opposite McGregor at UFC 257 will be former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, who is a bonafide star in within the MMA community, but may not be as well-known to casual or occasional viewers of the sport.

Get to know more about Dustin Poirier

Name: Dustin Poirier

Nickname: "The Diamond"

Age: 31

Height: 5'9''

Reach: 72'

Advertisement

MMA Record: 26-6

Wins by KO: 12

Wins by Submission: 7

Fighting out of: American Top Team

After going 8-1 in his first nine fights as a lightweight, Dustin Poirier made his UFC debut as a featherweight in 2011 and immediately reeled off four straight victories, including one against a future champion in Max Holloway.

Poirier would lose two of his next three bouts, but would bounce back impressively, putting together another three-fight winning streak. That impressive run would bring him face-to-face against another surging 145-pounder in Conor McGregor. At that point, McGregor had won his first three UFC bouts in impressive fashion.

Poirier would suffer the first TKO loss of his career at the hands of McGregor, who would go on to eventually become the UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

After losing to Conor McGregor, Poirier moved back up to the 155-pound division and went on another four-fight winning streak. After a KO loss to Michael Johnson, he worked his way back up to earn an interim UFC lightweight title opportunity. He defeated then-featherweight champion Max Holloway (again) to earn UFC gold and secure shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and the undisputed UFC lightweight championship.

Poirier would succumb to the unstoppable Nurmagomedov, losing by submission in the third round. He would bounce back by defeating Dan Hooker.

Currently, Poirier is the number 2-ranked contender in the UFC lightweight division, and is once again on the cusp of a lightweight title opportunity.

Why Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier is an important fight

The Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier matchup at UFC 257 will definitely have serious title implications given both fighters' standing in the division.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor is currently the number 4-ranked contender at 155-pounds, while Poirier is at number 2.

Depending on the status of reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, the winner of this matchup could determine who gets the next shot at the title.

If Nurmagomedov remains retired, it is also possible that the UFC makes the Conor McGregor-Dustin Porier bout a UFC lightweight championship bout.

A lot is at stake when McGregor and Poirier meet in the Octagon at UFC 257, and for sure, the whole world will be tuning in.