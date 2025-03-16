"Who da f*ck is dat guy?" - Fans react after UFC returnee Jeremy Stephens fires ominous warning Conor McGregor's way

Jeremy Stephens has re-signed with the UFC and called out former double champion Conor McGregor. His callout has sparked reactions from the fans on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the promotion revealed that 'Lil’ Heathen' has made a comeback and will fight Mason Jones at UFC Des Moines, on May 3.

The Iowa native last fought in the UFC in 2021 against Mateusz Gamrot and lost via first-round submission. Unable to return to winning ways since 2018, he parted ways with the promotion following the loss. Next up, Stephens signed with the PFL and lost two of his three bouts.

Stephens found success when he competed in the BKFC. He holds a 3-0 record with wins over Jimmie Rivera, Bobby Taylor, and Eddie Alvarez.

McGregor and Stephens share bad blood since 2016. During the UFC 205 press conference, McGregor poked fun at Stephens, after the Iowa native claimed to be the hardest-hitting featherweight.

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Most recently, after Stephens beat Alvarez at BKFC Knuckle Mania 5, he and the Irishman had a brief faceoff, reigniting the feud, with McGregor wanting to battle in a bare-knuckle bout.

Now the 38-year-old wants to fight 'The Notorious' under the BKFC or the UFC banner. He had a strong message for the Dubliner on X:

"Bkfc @ufc @TheNotoriousMMA you cannot run from me; I will find you, and I will kill you boy! Your time is up; I got you a front row seat in IOWA too. Wells Fargo event center my hometown. Watch me break another jaw."

Check out Jeremy Stephens calling out Conor McGregor (via MMA Fighting on Instagram):

Fans were quick to chime in. A user wrote:

"Who da f**k is dat guy?"

Others commented:

"conor is never fighting again bro 😂"

"He’s gonna lose in front of his hometown 😂"

"Did we ever find out who tf that guy was??"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @mmafighting on Instagram]

Could Conor McGregor and Jeremy Stephens battle anytime soon?

Conor McGregor has vowed to fans and the media that he will fight in BKFC sooner or later, and will not just promote fights for the promotion, being a part-owner.

Meanwhile, there is no news about McGregor’s UFC return. However, if 'The Notorious' returns in 2025, he is likely to lock horns with Michael Chandler in a potential bout before fighting any other combatant.

The decision rests with the Irishman, who appears to have the authority to choose his opponent due to his star power and the amount of revenue he generates for the promotion.

If Jeremy Stephens prevails in his UFC comeback bout and calls out the Irishman again, the promotion may set up a bout to end the long-brewing feud.

