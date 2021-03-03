Who are the Dagestani fighters that are currently with the UFC?

A republic of Russia situationed in the Northern Caucasus region, Dagestan is a breeding ground for world-famous wrestlers and fighters. A number of notable combat sports icons hail from the mountainous terrain that makes up the southernmost tip of Russia, sharing borders with Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Dagestan is home to a number of UFC fighters, with the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov being perhaps the biggest name among them.

Born to an Avar family at a time when Dagestan was still a part of the Soviet Union, Khabib Nurmagomedov started training at an early age. He trained in the gym operated by his father, mentor, and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who would continue to remain by his side and witness his rise to the top of the UFC's lightweight division before passing away last year.

Fighters from Dagestan who are in the UFC

Fighting out of the capital city of Makhachkala, Khabib Nurmagomedov would go on to put Dagestan on the global map with his achievements, but he always remained true to his origin that was firmly rooted in the soil of Dagestan. He often spoke of his homeland in his interviews and sported the famous Papakha as a symbol of his ethnic pride.

However, 'The Eagle' is not the only fighter who hails from Dagestan and is part of the UFC. In almost every division of the MMA promotion, there is a name or two who belong to this republic with a population of 3.1 million.

A few of them are related to Khabib Nurmagomedov as well.

Khabib's cousins, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Said Nurmagomedov, compete in the welterweight division of the UFC. Among the other notable names are lightweight sensation Islam Makhachev, light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev, and middleweights Omari Akhmedov and Ramazan Emeev.

Featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov and heavyweight Shamil Abdurakhimov are also two notable names who hail from Dagestan.

In addition, these UFC fighters also compete out of Dagestan:

Ali Bagautinov - UFC flyweight

Askar Askarov - UFC flyweight

Gadzhimurad Antigulov - UFC light heavyweight

Gasan Umalotov - UFC middleweight

Khadis Ibragimov - UFC light heavyweight

Khalid Murtazaliev - UFC middleweight

Magomed Bibulatov - UFC flyweight

Magomed Mustafaev - UFC lightweight

Azamat Murzakanov - UFC light heavyweight

Muslim Salikhov - UFC welterweight

Rashid Magomedo - UFC lightweight

Roman Kopylov - UFC middleweight

Ruslan Magomedov - UFC heavyweight

Rustam Khabilov - UFC lightweight

Saparbek Safarov - UFC light heavyweight

Shamil Gamzatov - UFC light heavyweight

Sultan Aliev - UFC welterweight

Zelim Imadaev - UFC welterweight

Zubaira Tukhugov - UFC featherweight