Who is Denys Berinchyk's wife, Zlatoslava Berinchyk? All you should know about the boxer's personal life, marriage, relationships, kids, and more

Denys Berinchyk is fast approaching one of the most important fights of his professional boxing career thus far. Akin to him, his next opponent, Keyshawn Davis, also happens to be an Olympic silver medalist boxer. They're both also undefeated in the pro boxing realm.

Presently, Berinchyk is booked to defend his WBO lightweight championship against Davis. Their fight will headline a Top Rank-promoted card, 'Strictly Business.' They'll clash at The Theater at Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City, New York, U.S.A., on Feb. 14, 2025.

Today, we look at the personal side of the skilled and resilient Berinchyk's life, including his partner and more.

Who is Denys Berinchyk's wife, Zlatoslava Berinchyk?

Denys Berinchyk was born on May 5, 1988, in Ukraine, which was a part of the erstwhile U.S.S.R. at the time. Over the years, he trained with various prominent fellow Ukrainian boxers such as Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk, sharpening his pugilistic prowess.

Denys is known for being a fierce competitor and assertive public personality. Nevertheless, he's largely kept his personal life away from the public spotlight. He's been in a relationship with a Ukrainian woman named Zlatoslava Berinchyk.

For her part, Zlatoslava too appears to keep most of her personal life away from the public eye, albeit she does sometimes post photos of herself with Denys and their child. In 2023, she'd notably indicated that she was expecting a daughter. As such, the child featured in her posts, including in 2024, is believed to be the couple's daughter.

Moreover, it's unclear as to how many children Denys Berinchyk and Zlatoslava Berinchyk have. Zlatoslava consistently posts content to her Instagram handle, which includes photos and videos in travel, lifestyle, fitness, and other genres. Intriguingly, a few posts in between show her with what might appear to be different children.

In Instagram posts in January 2019, July 2019, and January 2020, she's seen with the children. It's noteworthy that the children don't appear together in any of the posts, so some might speculate that they're images of her with the same child from different time periods.

Nevertheless, it's led some to believe that Denys Berinchyk's partner, Zlatoslava, has another child/children in addition to their daughter. As such, it's unclear as to how many children the couple has together.

Furthermore, in an Instagram post in June 2023, Zlatoslava Berinchyk referred to Denys Berinchyk as her "husband" -- confirming that they were indeed married. In a few other social media posts, the fitness enthusiast also praises her husband for being a strong individual.

Presently, her professional life remains shrouded in mystery. However, the consensus is that she's a travel enthusiast.

Considering the current landscape in boxing's lightweight division, and the 36-year-old Denys Berinchyk's impressive run in the professional ranks thus far, many foresee a massive boost in his star power if he beats Keyshawn Davis in their grudge match. That, in turn, could eventually further shed light on various other aspects of his highly guarded personal life.

