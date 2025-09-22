  • home icon
  Who is Dominick Reyes' wife Brenda Lupian? A closer look at the UFC light heavyweight's family life

Who is Dominick Reyes’ wife Brenda Lupian? A closer look at the UFC light heavyweight’s family life

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 22, 2025 05:18 GMT
Dominick Reyes is gearing up to take on Carlos Ulberg next. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Dominick Reyes is gearing up to take on Carlos Ulberg next. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Dominick Reyes is gearing up to take on Carlos Ulberg in the main event at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on Sept. 28, 2025. The American is riding on the momentum wave of a three-fight winning streak, all by knockout.

Away from the cage, Reyes leads a quieter life with his wife, Brenda Lupian. The couple tied the knot on Jan. 11, 2025, in North Hollywood, California, at the Bella Blanca Event Center.

Their wedding was an evening celebration that stretched into the early hours, attended by close friends and family. He took to Instagram to share the news and captioned the post:

"I am beyond blessed to have married the woman of my dreams on 1-11-25. A King is never complete without his Queen, and I’ve found mine."
Check out Dominick Reyes' Instagram post below:

Lupian keeps her personal life largely private. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, with a degree in psychology. She started her career in administrative roles, including work as a fraud specialist at Bank of America.

Reyes and Lupian do not have children at present, and their social media activity suggests that Reyes is primarily focused on his fighting career.

When Dominick Reyes credited his wife for grounding him

Dominick Reyes claimed in the past that the pressure of being a professional MMA fighter took a toll on his mental and emotional well-being. He explained that earlier in his career, he focused entirely on fighting, training with no balance, no family, and no personal life.

That single-minded approach left him feeling empty after tough losses. His perspective changed when he met his wife, Brenda Lupian, who helped him find balance and purpose beyond fighting. She provided a grounding presence that reminded him of what truly matters.

Speaking in an episode of the GYPSY TALES PODCAST, Reyes said:

"And then I got with my wife... And she's really good at grounding me... And just telling me, 'Hey, we're here together, and this is what matters. And we have our family.' That's the most beautiful, the most magnificent, beautiful thing a human being could do is make another human being [feel like that. And when I get to that phase of my life, then it's, you know, I'm kind of there now. It's like that's what matters. And love is what matters, right?"
He added:

"She's been amazing. I'm in such a good place mentally and physically now. That's like, for the first time in my life, I feel untouchable. Win or lose, it doesn't matter anymore. Yeah, it's like I don't, obviously, I'm going to do everything in my power, and my soul, my spirit, I'm never going to quit. You'll never ever see me quit ever, you know. You have to carry me out in a freaking bag. I'm not quitting, right? But I love what I'm doing again. I love it. I enjoy the process."
Abhishek Nambiar

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
