Who is Dr Disrespect? Andrew Tate’s brother offers to train gaming celebrity for $1M boxing match with Sam Hyde

Over the past few years, the world of influencer fighting has become ever more popular and lucrative, and the latest potential fighter appears to be Dr Disrespect.

Dr Disrespect, real name Herschel Beahm IV, is a well-known American video game streamer. Initially rising to fame on Twitch, he now streams on YouTube and currently has well over 4 million subscribers.

Given that ESPN once compared him to a “WWE character in the competitive gaming world”, it should hardly be a surprise to learn that he’s been called out to enter into the world of influencer fighting.

Recently, Sam Hyde, a controversial comedian and influencer, called out the video game streamer on Twitter, suggesting he’d be willing to put up a million dollars to fight him under Muay Thai rules.

As of the time of writing, Dr Disrespect has not responded to this challenge, but another influencer who has is Tristan Tate.

The brother of Andrew Tate, who is currently under house arrest after being charged with rape and human trafficking, stated that he felt that the video game streamer could beat Hyde “with the right training”.

When pushed on this further by another Twitter user who asked if Tristan would be willing to train him for the fight, the influencer responded with a simple “Yes.”

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Tristan Tate is down to train Dr Disrespect for the fight Tristan Tate is down to train Dr Disrespect for the fight https://t.co/3nbDZB3T12

Only time will tell whether this prospective fight ends up happening, but Hyde has already suggested a potential home for the bout – on the undercard of a KSI fight.

Sam Hyde @wigger (This would be a respectful callout as he did save the Fishtank



Im small time but a milly to fight on a KSI card is a big deal for even his tier…. If it doesn’t make sense it doesn’t make sense but let’s see how this goes) (This would be a respectful callout as he did save the FishtankIm small time but a milly to fight on a KSI card is a big deal for even his tier…. If it doesn’t make sense it doesn’t make sense but let’s see how this goes)

Dr Disrespect Sam Hyde: Could Tristan Tate really train the streamer?

If video game streamer Dr Disrespect decides to accept Sam Hyde’s challenge to meet him in a Muay Thai bout, he could probably do worse than accept Tristan Tate’s offer to train him.

Andrew Tate’s younger brother was a professional kickboxer in his own right prior to becoming a well-known influencer. During his fighting career, he compiled a record of 43 wins and nine losses, and won two European Kickboxing Championships.

Unlike Tristan Tate, ‘The Doc’ seemingly has no fighting experience to speak of. He was challenged to a boxing match by Harley of Epic Meal Time fame, but despite claiming that he had better footwork, speed and hand-eye coordination, no fight has ever taken place.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Harley calls out Dr Disrespect! After beating up game grumps dude in Creator Clash! #DramaAlert Harley calls out Dr Disrespect! After beating up game grumps dude in Creator Clash! #DramaAlert

