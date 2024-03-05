Who is Dustin Poirier married to? Kids, profession, ugly beef with Conor McGregor, and everything else

Dustin Poirier, a prominent figure in the UFC lightweight division, is married to Jolie Poirier. She has become a familiar face within the MMA community, not only as Poirier's wife but also for her philanthropic efforts.

Jolie co-founded the Good Fight Foundation alongside her husband. The organization supports various charitable causes, highlighting its commitment to giving back to the community.

The couple has been married for over a decade and welcomed their daughter, Parker Noelle, in 2016.

While Jolie stays largely out of the spotlight, she has become indirectly involved in the feud between Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Following their second fight at UFC 257, Jolie thanked McGregor for a $500,000 donation pledged to the Good Fight Foundation. However, tensions arose before their third encounter at UFC 294. McGregor accused Jolie of sending him private messages, which Poirier vehemently denied.

The rivalry reached a boiling point after McGregor's defeat at UFC 264. While McGregor was being interviewed, he made inappropriate comments directed toward Jolie:

“Your wife is in my DM’s. Hey baby, hit me back up and I’ll chat to you later on. We’ll be having an afterparty at the Wynn nightclub baby”

This met with disapproval from fans and a middle finger gesture from Jolie herself.

Dustin Poirier hints at potential retirement after UFC 299

Dustin Poirier is preparing for a pivotal fight at UFC 299 against rising star Benoit Saint Denis. However, the upcoming bout might hold more significance than just another victory for 'The Diamond.'

Poirier, while still a top-ranked fighter, hinted that UFC 299 could mark his final appearance in the octagon:

"I look at it, fight to fight, man. I'm not even looking at the next fight [or] the next year. I'm looking at next weekend. Show up [and] be ready to perform for 25 minutes at the highest level once again, get my hand raised, and then I'll assess my career... see what's next... Every fight could be it [my last fight in MMA]. Where I'm at, [at] 35 years old, this is my 30th fight in the UFC, every fight could be it."

