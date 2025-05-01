Who is Efe Ajagba married to? Everything you need to know about the professional boxer's wife

Heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba has been married to Tiya Ajagba for the last two years.

Ad

Efe, aged 31, has climbed the heavyweight boxing ranks with a professional record of 20-1, including 14 wins by knockout. The Nigerian-born fighter has endured the treacherous journey of being a fighter with the support of his wife, Tiya.

Tiya Ajagba, originally named Tiya Renee before marriage, is an entrepreneur who founded 'Sistahood Scents,' a company that sells candles and various fragrances.

Tiya and Efe, who have two children together, officially married in February 2023. The heavyweight boxer shared photos of their special day on Instagram and added the following caption:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I finally married my soul mate my best friend and the mother of my children Thank you for coming into my life. @[email protected]@50kvisual_#Urhobofamily"

Check out Efe Ajagba's post below:

Ad

Efe Ajagba looks to extend winning streak against Martin Bakole

In October 2021, Efe Ajagba's undefeated run as a professional boxer ended due to a unanimous decision loss against Frank Sanchez for the WBO, NABO, and WBC Continental Americas heavyweight titles.

Ajagba has since bounced back with five consecutive wins, including three inside the distance, capturing the WBC silver and WBC international heavyweight titles in the process.

Ad

On Saturday, May 3, Ajagba has an opportunity to continue climbing the heavyweight ranks during the Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull undercard.

Ajagba has been matched up for a non-title heavyweight bout against Martin Bakole, who holds a professional record of 21-2.

Bakole last fought on a few days' notice on Feb. 22, suffering a second-round knockout loss against Joseph Parker.

With a win against Bakole, Ajagba would be knocking on the doorstep of a heavyweight title shot. The division will get an undisputed champion when Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois fight in a rematch on July 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.