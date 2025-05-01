Who is Efe Ajagba married to? Everything you need to know about the professional boxer's wife

Heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba has been married to Tiya Ajagba for the last two years.
Efe, aged 31, has climbed the heavyweight boxing ranks with a professional record of 20-1, including 14 wins by knockout. The Nigerian-born fighter has endured the treacherous journey of being a fighter with the support of his wife, Tiya.
Tiya Ajagba, originally named Tiya Renee before marriage, is an entrepreneur who founded 'Sistahood Scents,' a company that sells candles and various fragrances.
Tiya and Efe, who have two children together, officially married in February 2023. The heavyweight boxer shared photos of their special day on Instagram and added the following caption:
"I finally married my soul mate my best friend and the mother of my children Thank you for coming into my life. @[email protected]@50kvisual_#Urhobofamily"
Check out Efe Ajagba's post below:
Efe Ajagba looks to extend winning streak against Martin Bakole
In October 2021, Efe Ajagba's undefeated run as a professional boxer ended due to a unanimous decision loss against Frank Sanchez for the WBO, NABO, and WBC Continental Americas heavyweight titles.
Ajagba has since bounced back with five consecutive wins, including three inside the distance, capturing the WBC silver and WBC international heavyweight titles in the process.
On Saturday, May 3, Ajagba has an opportunity to continue climbing the heavyweight ranks during the Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull undercard.
Ajagba has been matched up for a non-title heavyweight bout against Martin Bakole, who holds a professional record of 21-2.
Bakole last fought on a few days' notice on Feb. 22, suffering a second-round knockout loss against Joseph Parker.
With a win against Bakole, Ajagba would be knocking on the doorstep of a heavyweight title shot. The division will get an undisputed champion when Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois fight in a rematch on July 19.