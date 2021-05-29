Who is fighting Floyd Mayweather, Jake or Logan Paul?

Floyd Mayweather is well aware that that mere boxing prowess isn't sufficient to fill seats in arenas. That's why the former champion chose a novice boxer with a massive following on social media as his next opponent.

Former Vine star Logan Paul, older brother of 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul, is set to face Mayweather on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The exhibition bout will most likely comprise eight three-minute rounds. Logan first called Floyd out via social media, and after months of contract negotiations, the undefeated boxer finally inked the dotted line.

Although boxing pundits have ruled out Logan Paul's chances of winning the bout, 'The Maverick' believes his massive size advantage will make up for his inadequate skillset against Floyd Mayweather. In a recent interview with Showtime Sports, the 26-year-old claimed that he is primed to swing at the boxing ace with bad intentions.

"I think on June 6, we're going to find out why there's weight classes in boxing. I'm not some guy going in there and tapping you. I ain't got pillow hands, I hit hard. I hit fast and I'm tall. My reach is 76" but I fight like I have an 86" reach," said Logan Paul.

Logan Paul with @BCampbell on his upcoming bout against Floyd Mayweather on @SHOsports!



This is gonna be too much fun 👀🍿@LoganPaul | @FloydMayweather pic.twitter.com/81eu268cYo — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 28, 2021

Also Read: "June 6, you know what happens" - Floyd Mayweather has an ominous warning for Logan Paul ahead of their historic clash

Will Floyd Mayweather fight Jake Paul after Logan Paul?

Earlier this year, Floyd Mayweather took to his social media handles to lay out his plans for 2021. After the bout with Logan Paul on June 6, the former world champion has vowed to take on Jake Paul down the line. 'Money' also wants to settle his dispute with rapper 50 Cent inside the ring later this year.

"I don't care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 cent It has to be "Winner Take All","wrote Floyd Mayweather in his Instagram post.

Additionally, when Jake Paul pulled off the 'Gotcha hat!' incident during the pre-fight presser on May 5, Mayweather was visibly infuriated. The former pro-boxer hurled slurs at Jake Paul for his disrespectful conduct.

Check out the infamous brawl below:

Jake Paul snatched Floyd Mayweather's hat after they came face-to-face 😳⁰⁰(via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/wKGtatIdOC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 6, 2021

Floyd Mayweather's return will undoubtedly entail a surge in celebrity boxing culture. If a clash with Jake Paul comes to fruition, it would certainly make for one of the most significant pay-per-view events in boxing history.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.