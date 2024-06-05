"Who you fighting now? I can't keep up?" - Fans puzzled after Jake Paul starts cutting weight despite Mike Tyson fight being pushed to later date

Fans are now confused more than ever after the bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson went through a whirlwind of changes in the past week. Originally set for July 20, the bout has been postponed indefinitely after Tyson suffered a health emergency.

Though 'Iron' Mike himself tweeted after that he has a clean bill of health, both his and Paul's camp decided to move the fight date to make sure the 57-year-old boxing legend can fully recover.

Different personalities offered to step in to replace Tyson. Even Paul's brother, WWE star Logan Paul, took to X to challenge 'The Problem Child' as a replacement for the boxing icon.

Now it seems the bout with Mike Tyson, which is at heavyweight, is in further jeopardy as Jake Paul just tweeted that he's currently cutting weight:

"No more heavyweight eating for Mike Tyson for the next few weeks. Bye bye pizza:(. Back down to 219 already. It was fun being fat :( I will miss you fat jakey you were so cute and fluffy"

Fans are confused by this decision, with one X user Dallas Wade saying:

"Who you fighting now? I can't keep up?"

Fan suggests Jake Paul to keep busy while waiting for Mike Tyson bout late this year

Perhaps the most insightful comment came from X user @Moderation3250, who suggested a more active path for the young boxing star:

"Please, tell me you are gonna fight someone else in July/August. Waiting until October/November to fight Tyson will make you inactive. You cannot afford to fight only twice a year if you want to become a really good boxer. Fight in July/August. Tommy Fury is a good option."

