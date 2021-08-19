Who is Floyd Mayweather's son, Koraun Mayweather?

Boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather's son Koraun is a singer and songwriter.

The 21-year-old also runs a YouTube channel by the name of King Koraun, where he uploads his music videos. Koraun also has a significant following on social media, boasting more than 380,000 followers on Instagram.

Born on November 17, 1999, Koraun is the oldest of Mayweather's children.

Going from his social media posts, Koraun Mayweather currently shares a cordial relationship with his father, but that was not always the case.

At the age of just 11, Koraun reportedly called the police on 'Money' after an incident of domestic violence involving Floyd Mayweather and Josie Harris, Koraun's mother. Speaking to USA Today, Koraun recalled the unfortunate incident, calling his father 'a coward'.

Mayweather's tumultuous relationship with his children does not end there. Following the passing of her mother Josie Harris in March 2020, the boxing legend's daughter Jirah Mayweather uploaded a post on Twitter implying that Mayweather prioritized himself over his children.

going from a parent who put ur happiness before theirs to a parent who puts their happiness before yours is probably one of the most frustrating thing ever. — Jirah Milan (@JIRAHMILAN) August 10, 2020

Logan Paul believes he can finish Floyd Mayweather in a rematch

YouTube sensation Logan Paul and boxing veteran Floyd Mayweather competed in an exhibition boxing match in June.

The fight was an underwhelming affair that went the full eight-round distance. As there were no judges present to score the fight, no official winner was declared.

Paul believes that if the two face off again in the squared circle, he would finish 'Money'.

"If I fight Floyd Mayweather again, I promise I'll knock him out. I got him figured out. End of the eighth round he was breathing heavy, I was coming alive. It's gonna be a 10/12-round fight, if we run it back, and this time I finish him," said Logan Paul.

