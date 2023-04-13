Sam Alvey is an anomaly as far as MMA fighters are concerned. More often than not, mixed martial artists with lengthy win streaks earn the attention of fans across the globe. Few will ever forget the unprecedented 17-fight win streak that Anderson Silva embarked on during the peak years of his career.

Similarly, former UFC lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov's claim to fame is his unbeaten run. Sam Alvey, however, is different. While 'Smile'n' may have once been a decent fighter, he experienced an alarming decline in late 2018. A loss against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira marked the first of many to come.

While Alvey, at the time, may have hoped that his loss to 'Lil Nog' was a minor setback, it was a sign of darker times. Alvey is currently on a winless streak of nine fights, including eight losses and a draw. Although he was eventually released by the UFC for his losses, he now has a fight scheduled.

Al Zullino @phre Former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey is back to the regional scene after he parted ways with the UFC some months ago.



He locks horns with heavyweight Cameron "Big Mac" Graham whose record is 5-12.



Bout set under the 265-pound limit and to go down on May 27, in Columbus, Georgia. Former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey is back to the regional scene after he parted ways with the UFC some months ago.He locks horns with heavyweight Cameron "Big Mac" Graham whose record is 5-12.Bout set under the 265-pound limit and to go down on May 27, in Columbus, Georgia. https://t.co/rweUVzDSrj

Sam Alvey has been booked to face Cameron Graham on May 27 at a regional MMA event dubbed B2FS 183. His opponent has a record of five wins and 12 losses. If 'Smile'n' suffers yet another loss, it may very well be time for him to hang up the gloves.

What is Sam Alvey's best win?

Despite his reputation for being on the wrong end of such a long winless streak, Sam Alvey was once a decent fighter. While no one has ever mistaken him for a potential champion or elite contender in any of the divisions he has competed in, he does have some top-quality wins on his record.

𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚🇦🇺 @SlawsomeMMA Smiling Sam Alvey has a win over Rashad Evans Smiling Sam Alvey has a win over Rashad Evans https://t.co/9LZlxPzT7Z

Perhaps his greatest win came against former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. At the time, 'Suga' was a declining fighter and the perfect high-profile name for a fighter hoping to generate hype to use. When he and 'Smile'n' locked horns, a shocking result took place.

Alvey emerged victorious via split decision. Three fights later, however, his infamous winless streak began.

