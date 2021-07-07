Who is Gilbert Burns' wife?

Gilbert Burns is married to Bruna Burns who is also a Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast. The UFC welterweight fighter tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend on August 10, 2012 and has been happily married ever since.

Having been a professional fighter like her husband, Bruna met Gilbert Burns during Jiu-Jitsu training sessions. Bruna Burns has also been a tutor at the Academy Combat Club and currently works as a professor there. She also became a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu in 2012.

Bruna Burns has an active social media account where ahe often posts adorable pictures of her family. A deeper dive into her social media also revealed a love for travel, especially on beaches and sea shores.

Gilbert and Bruna Burns have three kids whose ages have not been disclosed to the public. However, Burns' eldest child Pedro Brenaiah Burns is believed to be more than six years of age while his second-born Joshua Burns is believed to be under 5. Bruna Burns gave birth to her and Gilbert's third child earlier this year.

When Bruna Burns welcomed Gilbert Burns after his loss to Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns got a shot at the UFC welterweight title, riding a six-fight winning streak with wins over Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley. However, Burns' title bid was cut short as he was stopped by Kamaru Usman in the third round of the main event at UFC 258.

Despite his loss, Gilbert Burns' wife was in high spirits and took to social media to celebrate her husband's homecoming. Promising a comeback from Gilbert, Bruna Burns wrote on Instagram:

"We are so proud of you not because results because of who you are ! The Best! The best husband and daddy ever . We couldn’t be more blessed to have you ❤️ We celebrate and cry together because that’s who we are . Time to come home rest and reset . Your time for be a UFC Champion will come don’t worry we going to be on this journey together like always . We love you Morzão @gilbert_burns. Thank you for share your life with me"

