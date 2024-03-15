Who is Howard Davis married to? Exploring 'HD's' relationship status, dating history, kids, and more about personal life

Howard Davis is an American boxer who currently competes in multiple divisions of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Davis is a devoted family man and shares a deeply affectionate bond with his fiancée, Mildalia Gines, despite the somewhat unconventional beginnings of their relationship.

According to a candid revelation by Gines during a FNO PRODUCTIONS documentary on YouTube, she disclosed that 'HD' had been discreetly following her on social media for a considerable before their initial encounter. Gines was aware of his silent admiration and deliberately created a chance to meet Davis at a mutual gathering, where their paths crossed for the first time. What began as a fortuitous meeting swiftly blossomed into a profound connection between them.

Check out Mildalia Gines' comments below (1:32):

While little else is publicly known about Gines, the couple share a daughter, although details regarding her birth remain undisclosed. According to reports from e Biographypost, 'HD' also has two sons from a previous relationship. Davis initially entertained the idea of pursuing a career in football rather than boxing. However, following the birth of his first son, he decided to set aside his own aspirations and fully embrace the responsibilities of fatherhood.

Howard Davis set to headline BKFC event in Miami against Sean Wilson

Howard Davis is gearing up to fight Sean Wilson in the main event of the upcoming BKFC Fight Night. The lightweight bout is set to take place tonight at the Vivo Dolphin Mall in Miami, Florida.

Davis made his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 22 in November 2021 and secured a unanimous decision win over Rusty Crowder. He currently holds a BKFC record of 5-2-1.

'HD' is looking to rebound from his decision loss to Kai Stewart at BKFC 56 last December. Prior to that, Davis enjoyed a three-fight win streak, securing victories over Jeff Chiffens, Eduardo Peralta, and Trevor Morris, all by way of knockout.