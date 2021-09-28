Who inked Tyron Woodley's 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo?

Brooklyn-based tattoo artist Rubia Santana inked Tyron Woodley's "I love Jake Paul" tattoo. 'The Chosen One' credited Santana for the piece in an Instagram post calling out Jake Paul.

"I love you son. Now come and get this a** whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders. @jakepaul #ManOfMyWord. WHERE YOU AT!? Inked by celebrity painter & tattoo artist @rubiartista."

According to Santana's Instagram page, she is a self-taught artist and does paintings, tattoos and woodwork. She did the "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo freehand. Santana posted the former UFC champ's tattoo on Twitter with the caption:

"Funniest tattoo session ever. @TWoodley - A freehand by me • “ I love @jakepaul."

Will Jake Paul honor his side of the "tattoo bet" and rematch Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

By fulfilling his side of the bet, Tyron Woodley expects Jake Paul to follow through and sign-up for a rematch. However, with Paul's recent Twitter back-and-forth with Tommy Fury, it appears the YouTube megastar will likely fight the light heavyweight prospect next.

Jake Paul lashed out at Fury in a recent Twitter rant, claiming that the 22-year-old had declined two fight propositions in the past. 'The Problem Child' went on to offer Tommy Fury a $1 million payday, saying that it was four times what the British fighter had made in his career so far. Furthermore, the social media sensation dissed Fury's father, John Fury, for admitting to being a fan of Paul in an interview with BT Sport.

Check out Jake Paul's Twitter rant against Tommy Fury below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Timmy "Fury"…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made.



Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don't believe in you Tommy "Fury" has denied 2 abundant offers from my team.



Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made.



Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury.

Jake Paul @jakepaul The money is there..

(biggest paydays ever x 4-5)



The clout they gain is there..



The chance of a lifetime to end Jake Paul’s boxing career is there..



So why aren’t they signing?..



I think I know.. The money is there..

(biggest paydays ever x 4-5)



The clout they gain is there..



The chance of a lifetime to end Jake Paul’s boxing career is there..



So why aren’t they signing?..



I think I know..

Tommy Fury responded to Jake Paul's callouts by saying that the $1 million paycheck wouldn't cut for the magnitude of the fight. The USA vs. UK matchup has intrigued several fans across the globe, according to Fury.

Watch Tommy Fury's response below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul's public offer: "£1million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for."



[📽️ @TommyTNTFury] Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul's public offer: "£1million for a fight of this magnitude is not even worth getting out of bed for."



[📽️ @TommyTNTFury] https://t.co/Emr0N4bLc9

Subsequently, Jake Paul posted a video titled, 'My final message to Tommy Fury.' The 24-year-old gave Fury an ultimatum to accept the proposition. He added that many fighters, including jiu-jitsu ace Dillon Danis, are ready to replace Tommy Fury for a massive payday.

It remains to be seen who Jake Paul will fight next. The controversial boxing superstar is set to post a video tomorrow in response to Tyron Woodley's tattoo.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Posting my video response to Tyron getting the tattoo tomorrow.. Posting my video response to Tyron getting the tattoo tomorrow..

