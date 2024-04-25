Who is Jaime Munguia's trainer? All about the Mexican's coaching staff

Mexican boxer Jaime Munguia walked a challenging path preparing with his trainer, Freddie Roach, for the biggest fight of his life against Canelo Alvarez on May 4 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Munguia made his professional boxing debut in July 2013, defeating Manuel Mora by second-round TKO. Since then, the highly-touted Mexican fighter has established a record of 43-0, including 34 wins inside the distance, while working with Oscar De La Hoya's Gold Boy Promotions.

The 27-year-old is a former WBO super welterweight champion (154 pounds) who now fights at super middleweight (168 pounds). Munguia deserves credit for stepping into the ring and getting his hand raised, but every fighter knows that a high-level coaching staff is needed to become a world champion.

Who is Jaime Munguia's trainer?

In June 2023, Jaime Munguia emerged victorious by unanimous decision in a Fight of the Year contender against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Following the all-out war, the Tijuana native joined forces with Hall of Famer and trainer Freddie Roach, who's worked with Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, and more.

The working relationship between Munguia and Roach was showcased in their first fight together on January 27 against John Ryder. The former WBO super welterweight champion battered Ryder before the towel was thrown in for a ninth-round TKO win.

Munguia looked phenomenal against Ryder, leading to the upcoming undisputed super middleweight title shot against Canelo Alvarez. The 27-year-old is coming in as a sizeable betting underdog, as Canelo is considered one of the greatest Mexican boxers ever.

Watch the fight-ending sequence between Munguia and Ryder below:

Who is Jaime Munguia's previous trainer before Freddie Roach?

Before working with Freddie Roach, Jaime Munguia was trained by Erik Morales.

Morales is a well-respected former professional boxer who holds wins against 15 world champions. In 2018, the Mexican legend was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame to cement his legacy as an unforgettable fighter.

Munguia and Morales shared a connection as they were both born in Tijuana, Mexico. They found success during the Golden Boy Promotion affiliate's professional boxing career before parting ways last year.