Who is Jake Paul boxing next?

Jake Paul is scheduled to face Tyron Woodley in a highly anticipated rematch on December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Paul was initially scheduled to headline the event against Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy Fury.

However, the bout fell through after Fury pulled out due to a chest infection and a broken rib. Jake Paul then offered Tyron Woodley a rematch and 'The Chosen One' agreed to step in on two weeks' notice.

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul previously met in August in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. While Woodley made his professional boxing debut against Paul, 'The Problem Child' went in with a perfect 3-0 record. T-Wood came up short against Jake Paul despite knocking him against the ropes. Paul continued his unbeaten streak with a controversial split decision victory.

The fight also included a weird bet wherein the loser would have to get a tattoo saying 'I love X', X being the winner. While Tyron Woodley called for an immediate rematch, Jake Paul would only grant him one if he followed through with the bet. After a month of negotiations, Woodley finally got the tattoo done only to find that Paul had moved on.

By then Jake Paul was already in talks with Tommy Fury, who also boasts an undefeated record. However, Tyron Woodley will finally get a chance to avenge his loss due to a surprising turn of events.

Jake Paul's boxing record

Jake Paul has made a name for himself in the world of celebrity boxing in a short period of time. Paul has fought five times in his career with his first bout was an amateur one against British YouTuber Deji. Paul earned a decision win over Deji and went on to make his professional debut against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Jake Paul defeated Gib via first-round stoppage and took on former NBA star Nate Robinson in his next outing. After a second-round KO win over Robinson, Paul made a name for himself as a knockout artist.

Jake Paul then upped his game by taking on former UFC fighter and Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren. Paul shocked fight fans with a first round KO over Askren. In his most recent outing, 'The Problem Child' earned a split decision win over former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley.

