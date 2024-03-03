Who did Jake Paul fight today (March 2, 2024)? Explaining Dillon Danis' "Uber driver" joke

Jake Paul (9-1 pro boxing) has often been criticized for the quality of opposition he's faced in his professional boxing career. Speaking of which, 'The Problem Child' has been lambasted for facing a lower-tier opponent in his most recent boxing match as well.

The opponent in question is Ryan Bourland. Jake Paul beat Bourland via first-round TKO at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier tonight (March 2, 2024).

Paul's longtime rival, BJJ veteran and MMA fighter Dillon Danis (0-1 pro boxing), has now jibed at him over the same. 'El Jefe' responded to a video of the YouTuber's latest victory. Danis alluded to Bourland's supposedly working as an Uber driver and insinuated that the latter is a mere part-time boxer. The grappling savant tweeted:

"There's someone in Puerto Rico right now wondering why their Uber driver is taking so long."

Expand Tweet

In the build-up to tonight's boxing event, Danis sparked discussions regarding Bourland's supposed job as an Uber driver. However, X users soon countered his claims.

One X user highlighted that 'El Jefe' had Photoshopped Bourland's image on another legitimate LinkedIn profile to mislead fight fans into believing that he's an Uber driver and not fully committed to boxing. The consensus is that Danis attempted to dent the credibility of Paul's opponent and thereby hurt the influencer.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, as per The Sun, apart from boxing, Bourland does devote his time and energy to his job as an oil rig worker. 'The Rhino' addressed the same in an interview with them and shed light upon the parallels between oil rig work and a boxing career, with both being high-risk professions.

As for his boxing accomplishments, Bourland is a former Golden Gloves champion in the amateur boxing sphere. Besides, he currently boasts a professional boxing record of 17-3. The 35-year-old had last boxed in September 2022. Following that, he didn't compete in the professional boxing dominion until his fight against Paul.

Jake Paul opponent: 'The Problem Child' calls for showdown against boxing legend

In 2023, boxing megastar Saul Canelo Alvarez responded to Jake Paul after the latter's multiple call-outs. He indicated that their clash won't happen anytime soon, whilst clarifying that after he's done with boxing at the elite level, he could face Paul.

Furthermore, after his win over Bourland, Paul issued yet another challenge to Alvarez. Accusing the Mexican boxing great of avoiding him, the 27-year-old said:

''I'm on the road to world champion. And Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it. I know you want it, and I'm repping Puerto Rico. You're repping Mexico, so it's Puerto Rico vs. Mexico.''

Watch Paul's call-out below:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the YouTuber's longtime friend, 25-year-old boxing superstar Ryan Garcia, has challenged him (Jake Paul) to a fight. On that note, many believe that 'The Problem Child' is unlikely to fight Alvarez anytime soon, whereas Garcia is currently booked to fight Devin Haney. Presently, it's unclear as to whom Paul would box next.