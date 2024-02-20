"A professional loser" - Fans give "keyboard warrior" Dillon Danis grief for digging up Jake Paul's opponent's alleged Uber-driving background

Dillon Danis appears to have elicited considerable criticism after his recent jibe at Jake Paul's opponent, Ryan Bourland. Many in the combat sports community have lambasted 'El Jefe' for purportedly shaming Bourland for working as an Uber driver.

The Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland professional boxing match is scheduled to take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on March 2, 2024. Bourland (17-2 boxing) is a Golden Gloves champion pugilist.

Regardless, Bourland's critics highlight that he hasn't proven his mettle in the professional boxing realm, as he's yet to secure a notable win against a top-tier pro boxer. Meanwhile, Paul (8-1 boxing) has often been criticized for primarily boxing non-boxers and/or lower-tier boxers and losing to the only well-known boxer he's fought.

On that note, Danis (0-1 boxing) has now suggested that Paul's next opponent, Bourland, isn't a full-time boxer and makes a living by working as an Uber driver. 'El Jefe' tweeted a screenshot of Bourland's alleged Uber profile and wrote:

"Jake Paul’s opponent is an active registered Uber driver with a 4.9 rating"

Expand Tweet

Fans soon chimed in and sounded off on Dillon Danis, with many labeling him a keyboard warrior and a loser. One X user harked back to Danis's defeat in his most recent professional combat sports contest, his professional boxing debut against Logan Paul, one that he lost via disqualification (DQ).

Another X user opined that reigning UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja similarly worked as an Uber driver right until his title-winning performance in July 2023. Others recalled his widely derided performance against Logan Paul.

Some netizens emphasized that Danis mustn't shame someone for earning an honest living. One fan jabbed that perhaps the grappler would himself have to work a job that ilk soon. Others joked that 'El Jefe' is unintelligent. Some even alluded to his much-discussed legal battle with Paul's partner, Nina Agdal. Excerpts from fan tweets read as follows:

"And you are a profesional loser"

Expand Tweet

"keyboard warrior"

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of some of the fan reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

Is a potential fight with Jake Paul on the horizon for Dillon Danis?

In January 2023, it was announced that Jake Paul had signed with the PFL MMA organization. The consensus is that he could make his MMA debut in the PFL this year (2024). Furthermore, after his loss against the older Paul brother, Logan Paul, last October, Dillon Danis was released from the Bellator MMA organization.

Expand Tweet

As for Jake Paul, he's consistently maintained that he intends to increase the level of competition steadily he faces inside the squared circle and eventually capture a boxing world title. On the contrary, there's an air of uncertainty surrounding Danis's MMA, boxing, and other pursuits.

Besides, 'El Jefe' recently tweeted that he's retired. Considering the variables at play, a possible Jake Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight in boxing or MMA seems unlikely to materialize anytime soon.

Expand Tweet