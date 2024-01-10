“Logan said his goal was to ruin Dillon’s life” - Fans react to Dillon Danis’ update on lawsuit battle with Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis recently shared an update on his ongoing lawsuit battle against Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. The former Bellator star revealed that he's dealing with lawyers on a daily basis, and the matter hasn't been resolved yet.

For context, Danis fought Paul in a boxing match this past October at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester. In the build-up to the fight, Danis launched vicious attacks on Agdal's character on social media to get under Paul's skin and promote the match. His actions painted a target on the 31-year-old Danish model's back, and she soon became a victim of brutal online trolling.

Expand Tweet

After hundreds of defamatory posts, Agdal initiated legal action against 'El Jefe' and sued him in court. She alleged that Danis violated state and federal laws by illegally hacking into her Snapchat account in 2022 and uploading an illegally obtained picture of her. A private cybersecurity firm reportedly backed her claims.

In the aftermath, Danis revealed that he owed more than $400,000 in legal fees. Months after his boxing debut against Paul, it appears he's still not in the clear as far as legal issues are concerned. In a recent X post, @HappyPunch quoted him addressing the lawsuits, saying:

"It's still ongoing. I'm dealing with lawyers every day."

Soon after the post went up, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the update.

Expand Tweet

One fan pointed out:

"Logan said that his goal was to ruin Dillon's life."

Another fan wrote:

"Nobody cares about that b*m anymore."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X

When coach John Kavanagh urged Dillon Danis to return to mixed martial arts

While Dillon Danis made a massive splash in the combat sports world by venturing into the boxing ring, SBG Ireland frontman John Kavanagh wants his former pupil to return his focus to MMA. After Danis' fight, the veteran coach advised the former Bellator fighter to return to mixed martial arts.

The Paul-Danis fight wasn't the best showcase for boxing fans and was a lopsided affair favoring the YouTuber. Danis was dominated by 'The Maverick' for the majority of the fight before he tried to throw an illegal grappling move and got himself disqualified. Both fighters' crews chaotically jumped into the ring after.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Kavanagh offered Danis an invitation to resume training at his SBG gym in Dublin and said:

"I’d love to see him just put the phone down for a minute and come back to Dublin. I’ve been torturing him come over to Dublin... I’d love to see him come to Dublin again and just throw himself into training for mixed martial arts. He’s an MMA fighter, he's not a boxer."

Catch John Kavanagh's comments below (10:35):