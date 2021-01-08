Who is Jake Paul fighting in 2021?

It is unconfirmed whether Jake Paul will face former UFC fighter and Olympian Ben Askren in a boxing match on March 28, 2021. Askren had initially legitimized reports of this scrap, but Jake Paul has yet to comment on it since a date for this fight got out.

After knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr., Jake Paul has called out a host of people, including UFC stars Conor McGregor and Ben Askren. Jake Paul is even throwing out Bellator's Dillon Danis's name, who is also Conor McGregor's training partner.

He recently also tweeted that he wants to fight Floyd Mayweather after his brother Logan Paul is done with him. Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are meeting on February 20, 2021, in an exhibition match.

And then I’ll fight mayweather https://t.co/WdoFTCBvCZ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 2, 2021

Ben Askren was the only one to accept Jake Paul's challenge on social media, saying he was looking to "humble" the YouTube sensation.

Ben Askren to Jake Paul: I will humble you like millions of people want to see happen

Ben Askren announced his retirement on November 18, 2019, after losing his last fight to Demian Maia via submission. However, he promptly replied to Jake Paul's demeaning comments on MMA fighters and repetitive callouts.

Ben Askren took to Twitter with a video addressed to Jake Paul, announcing his acceptance of a fight on March 28.

"Yes, Mr. Jake Paul, I do accept. I know you called me out after your last fight with that bum Nate Robinson and listen, it’s a pretty simple choice. I’m going to make a whole bunch of money to beat up a guy who is pretending to be an athlete, because at the end of the day that’s what you’re doing.

Advertisement

"I’ve won NCAA titles, I’ve been to the Olympics, I’ve won belts in multiple MMA promotions and quite frankly I am impressed that you’ve deluded yourself into thinking you’re actually a fighter.

"That you’re really tough. That you can really box. It’s quite impressive that beating up another YouTuber and beating up a boxer that looked like he had never been in the ring before makes you somehow good at boxing – because it doesn’t.

“So yes, Jake, I accept. I will see you March 28 in Los Angeles and I will humble you like millions of people want to see happen."

In an Instagram post a few days later, Ben Askren claimed that since he accepted the fight, Jake Paul has gone silent and called him a coward.