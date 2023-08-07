Who is Jake Paul likely to fight next? Here are the odds for Nate Diaz rematch, Conor McGregor matchup, and more

Social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul added another feather to his cap as he earned a hard-fought unanimous decision win against UFC legend Nate Diaz last Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Texas.

Moving forward, it seems that Paul has no desire to slow down.

During his post-fight interview, 'The Problem Child' offered Diaz a $10 million offer to face him in MMA. Furthermore, Paul also expressed his desire to rematch Tommy Fury, who had beaten him earlier this year.

In odds formulated for a potential Diaz vs. Paul MMA showdown, SportsLens.com gave the match up a 4/7 probability of coming to fruition. While talking about the exciting possibility SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley said:

“Paul looks set to meet Diaz again, but this time in the MMA ring. It’s a big risk for Paul given Diaz’s skill and experience in the MMA format. It’ll be a lot harder for Paul in that environment.

"It would be good to see Paul and KSI meet in the ring. However, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little while for that clash."

Let's look at some possible future matchups for 'The Problem Child'.

Per the odds formulated by SportsLens.com, The possibility of a rematch with Tommy Fury is much higher at 6/1. The report also pegs a high chance for 'The Problem Child' to face another popular influencer boxer KSI, in his next fight (7/2).

Furthermore, a potential boxing showdown against UFC megastar Conor McGregor has a 20/1 chance.

Check out a few other odds below:

Carl Froch 25/1

Any other fighter in MMA 25/1

Any other fighter in boxing 8/1

Nate Diaz speaks about a potential rematch with Jake Paul

Jake Paul shot Nate Diaz with a $10 million offer to fight him in MMA in the PFL. However, it seems the Stockton native is more interested in rematching 'The Problem Child' in boxing.

During an interview with ESPN after his pro-debut loss, Diaz stated that although he would be willing to rematch the YouTube superstar in either sport, he would much rather do it in the squared circle:

"I just lost, I would like to rematch him in this [boxing], to beat him in this, but if not, we'll do that. Whatever I've got to do to get a rematch... Yeah, I've got to win."

Catch Nate Diaz's comments about a rematch against Jake Paul below:

