Who is Jared Gordon, the UFC fighter who recently called out Paddy Pimblett?

Jared Gordon recently called out Paddy Pimblett after beating Leonardo Santos at UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. The 33-year-old has a professional MMA record of 19 wins and 5 losses and has been competing in the UFC since 2017.

'Flash' has an octagon record of seven wins and four losses, but the defeats have mainly come against household names such as Charles Oliveira, Diego Ferreira and Grant Dawson.

Gordon has won four out of his last five fights in the UFC, last losing to Dawson via submission, which could interest Pimblett given his submission win at UFC London.

Watch Jared Gordon call out Pimblett here:

Gordon is currently unranked in the UFC's lightweight division, which could hinder his chances at getting a fight with 'The Baddy'. Pimblett recently submitted Jordan Leavitt at UFC London and is seemingly keen to continue progressing, meaning the Englishman will have to fight a ranked opponent soon.

As mentioned, Gordon has faced some big names during his time in the UFC, but the American hasn't beaten many household names in the organization. UK-based UFC fans might remember Gordon's win against Chris Fishgold back in 2020.

When did Paddy Pimblett last lose a professional MMA bout?

Since joining the UFC, Paddy Pimblett has remained unbeaten in his first three fights. However, the Englishman doesn't have a perfect MMA record and last lost to an opponent back in 2018.

Pimblett dropped a unanimous decision against Soren Bak at Cage Warriors 96, which was his second loss in three fights. Nad Narimani also beat the Scouser in 2017, but 'The Baddy' managed to get a win against Alexis Savvidis in between these losses.

Watch Pimblett lose to Soren Bak at Cage Warriors 96 here:

Despite these mishaps, Paddy Pimblett hasn't made a habit of losing, with his first defeat coming all the way back in 2013. 'The Baddy' lost to Cameron Else in his second bout under the Cage Warriors banner, with the Englishman being submitted in the very first round.

Pimblett is yet to lose in the UFC, but is also yet to fight a ranked opponent in the organization's lightweight division.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard