"We could create a foundation for mental health and punch each other in the face at the same time" - Jared Gordon hopes to raise awareness with potential Paddy Pimblett fight

Jared Gordon recently discussed a possible joint venture with surging UFC star Paddy Pimblett.

During the post-fight press conference of the recently concluded UFC 278, Gordon drew parallels between him and Paddy Pimblett. He mentioned how both of them had lost their best friends to suicide. 'Flash' proposed that he and 'The Baddy' establish a foundation to raise awareness about mental health.

The American also stated that Pimblett's growing popularity and mass appeal would help them promote mental health awareness, saying:

"I think he's preaching a good message. And I think between the two of us, especially him with like his million followers, we can...raise a lot of awareness for mental health. He said like his best friend took his life, my friend who was actually a pro fighter took his life a little over a year ago. But I'm affected by suicide obviously... drug addiction...everything has plagued my life. Maybe, we could create some sort of a foundation for mental health or something like that. I think it would be really cool and we can punch each other in the face at the same time you know." [sic]

Paddy Pimblett, in an emotional post-fight message at UFC London in July, addressed the suicide of his longtime friend in touching words. Paddy himself looked tremulous while speaking. Here's the whole interview:

The Scouser's message resonated with many, and Jared Gordon is quite surely one of them.

Here's Jared Gordon airing his thoughts:

Jared Gordon's career in the UFC so far

Jared Gordon made his UFC debut in 2017 against Michel Quinones where he defeated his opponent via TKO. He then put together two victories before losing to Diego Ferreira at "UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Medeiros" in 2018.

Gordon's most recent fight was against veteran lightweight Leonardo Santos at UFC 278 which went down this weekend at the Vivint Arena in Utah. 'Flash' showcased a stunning performance and defeated his Brazilian opponent via unanimous decision.

With his victory over Santos, 'Flash' has once again brought his name to the win column after his loss to Grant Dawson earlier this year. The American currently holds a professional MMA record of 19 wins and 5 losses.

Gordon has time and again expressed his interest in taking on Paddy Pimblett. It will be interesting to see if the UFC considers Gordon's request and books him against the Liverpudlian.

