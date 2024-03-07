Who is Katlyn Chookagian married to? Name change, struggle with miscarriage, and other tidbits of her personal life

Katlyn Chookagian has long been a staple in the UFC women's flyweight division. However, 'Blonde Fighter' has been on hiatus since her last UFC fight in October 2022. On that note, the 35-year-old fighter has opened up about her name change, marriage, and additional details concerning her personal life.

The No. 4-ranked UFC women's flyweight will return to the octagon against the No. 6-ranked Maycee Barber at UFC 299 (March 9, 2024). During a fight week media scrum, Katlyn Chookagian alluded that she's married to real estate investor and martial arts enthusiast Kyle Cerminara. She noted that she'd had changed her legal name to Katlyn Cerminara right after tying the knot five years back.

The former UFC women's flyweight title challenger indicated that she kept her maiden name, Chookagian, out of respect for her Armenian fan base. The UFC athlete added, however, that she didn't want to be perceived as a radical feminist, which is why she's now going by the Cerminara surname as a public personality.

'Blonde Fighter' believes that given her legal name is Katlyn Cerminara, it'd be more convenient for her to use that surname regarding documentation and other dominions.

Moreover, Cerminara acknowledged that her absence from the octagon was attributed by many to her dealing with injury issues.

However, she emphasized that the hiatus was owing to multiple personal challenges she faced after her last fight, including suffering two miscarriages. She explained that many people around the world are dealing with the health issue of infertility, adding that even some of her close friends are embattled by it.

'Blonde Fighter' pointed out that it's a tough and vulnerable topic to speak about, so people generally keep it private. She, too, was in two minds about publicly addressing it, particularly because she disapproves of those who use their personal issues to gain a platform.

Regardless, Cerminara asserted that her conversations with other people have earned her valuable advice from them. She further expounded that by drawing attention to the topic of the fight against infertility, she aims to help others facing the same issue. The UFC fighter stated:

"I went through three or four full rounds of IVF. I had two miscarriages and yeah, it’s been a tough year. But I wanted to take a break from that, not just mentally but physically."

She added:

"Going through infertility is so hard. It’s so hard that I’m taking a fight to take a mental and physical break from fertility treatment. I’m taking a fight because this is way, way easier than dealing with that. It’s a shame because I know so many people that are going through this right now."

Check out Katlyn Cerminara's comments below (7:12):

Katlyn Chookagian husband: Katlyn Cerminara on helping Kyle Cerminara in his martial arts endeavors

Apart from the Katlyn Chookagian name change, another prominent point discussed during the media scrum interview was her courageously overcoming the physical and mental strain. She recalled her excessive weight gain and having to take four to eight hormone injections a day as part of the infertility treatment programs.

Moreover, Katlyn Chookagian opined that fighting is much easier, adding that after her second miscarriage, she met her agent in Manhattan and eventually set the stage for her return at UFC 299.

In addition, Chookagian revealed that she has undergone extensive grappling training ahead of her return, especially emphasizing that she consistently helps her husband, wrestling coach Kyle Cerminara. She said:

"My husband teaches wrestling, youth wrestling. I'm there, assisting him every day." [11:35-minute mark of the interview]

Expand Tweet