Who has the most knockouts in UFC history?

Matt Brown and Derrick Lewis are tied for first place in the UFC's record book when it comes to the most knockouts in the promotion's history. The pair of competitors are co-record-holders with 12 KO/TKO wins apiece.

In his most recent outing, Brown shut the lights out on Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29 to notch his 12th KO win. At the same time, 'The Immortal' secured his 16th win in the octagon to tie Hall-of-Famer Matt Hughes for most victories in the UFC welterweight division.

KN😲CKED 😱UT C😵LD!



ONE HITTER QUITTER FROM MATT BROWN! 💥#UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/7QHHmkqLWM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Lewis knocked out Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 to secure his 12th KO victory. The finish earned Lewis his fourth consecutive win and propelled him back into the UFC heavyweight title picture.

Derrick Lewis knocks out Curtis Blaydes to earn the most knockout wins (tied) in promotional history.

'The Black Beast' will return to action at UFC 265, gunning for the interim heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. Lewis could claim top spot for himself if he can add the Frenchman to his ever-growing highlight reel.

A cluster of ties for most knockouts in UFC history

MMA legend Anderson Silva, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson and former top contender Thiago Santos are all tied for second place with 11 KO/TKO victories each.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou, Dustin Poirier, Michael Bisping, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone are in deadlock for the third spot. With 10 KO wins each, the group of UFC stars are all tied for bronze.

FRANCIS NGANNOU IS THE UFC CHAMPION! 🏆



🇨🇲 @Francis_Ngannou has knocked out Stipe Miocic! #UFC260 pic.twitter.com/N7MyDF1s1V — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 28, 2021

Out of all the names mentioned, six are still actively competing in the UFC. Ngannou, Poirier and Lewis are still at the peak of their powers. Brown, Cerrone and Santos are nearing the tail-end of their careers.

On the flipside, Silva, Johnson, Bisping, Velasquez and Dos Santos are either retired or competing in a different organization. Needless to say, these rankings are expected to see significant changes in the following months.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh