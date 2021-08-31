Who is Kyle Reyes, the MMA fighter who tragically passed away at the age of 30?

Kyle Reyes was an MMA fighter with a professional MMA record of 15-7. Reyes used to train at UFC legend Randy Couture's Gym called 'Xtreme Couture' in the city of Las Vegas.

Reyes started his professional MMA career back in 2009. He competed in his fight MMA fight for the Pacific Xtreme Combat promotion.

The 30-year-old also faced current UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski in 2014. Reyes ended up losing the fight via a unanimous decision to 'The Great'.

'Boom' last competed in February when he took on Bibert Tumenov in Russia's Absolute Championship Akhmat. The 30-year-old ending up on the losing side of that fight.

Kyle Reyes dies at the age of 30

MMA fighter Kyle Reyes has died at the age of 30. The official cause of the fighter's death has not been announced.

Reyes had surgery on August 27 in order to repair his torn left bicep. But 24 hours after the surgery, the 30-year-old's condition started to worsen. Later, one of Reyes' lungs collapsed due to an infection. He was reported to be recovering well from the infection.

Multiple MMA personalities expressed their emotions over the death of the 30-year-old fighter.

"Sometimes things don’t make sense in life. There’s small reminders every day, and then there’s the ones that hit you with a hammer. Reminding you the fragility of life, and how important it is to cherish each moment we have. When I think of the word “Teammate,” I think of you, Kyle Reyes. One of the guys we could always count on to be there, now it’s our turn to be there for you and your family. Rest easy, my brother," wrote Kyle Reyes' coach Eric Nicksick.

UFC featherweight Dan '50k' Ige shared his condolences by posting a picture with Reyes on Instagram.

"I’m at a loss for words. You made everyone around you better. Rest in love brother," wrote UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige while paying tribute to his friend and former teammate Kyle Reyes.

