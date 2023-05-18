Who is Lil Kymchii? Real identity of the social media influencer who fought on KSI vs. Joe Fournier undercard

Lil Kymchii, also known as Morgan Lee, is a former adult film star who became a TikTok star and social media influencer over the past few years. Lee is also a rapper, having begun her career in 2018 with tracks like Balenciaga and F*ck Ur Mama.

Morgan Lee was born in the United States on March 29, 1993. She entered the world of adult films in 2015 before gaining popularity on social media and transitioning to a social media influencer.

Lil Kymchii has entered the world of celebrity boxing too, as she recently featured on the undercard of the Misfits Boxing MF & DAZN Series 7, hosted by KSI. Lee faced Arabella Del Busso in the squared circle, where she was defeated via unanimous decision.

She took to Twitter following the event and said this:

"I had such an amazing experience being in the ring guys I couldn’t be more happy with how I felt, I can’t wait to continue this journey in boxing and train even harder than before this opportunity was amazing.Thank you everyone for all of the support you’ve given."

Misfits Boxing MF & DAZN Series 7 was headlined by KSI vs. Joe Fournier, which ended in controversial fashion.

'JJ' landed an elbow flush to the jaw of his opponent after staggering him with a massive punch. The elbow floored Fournier, and the referee waved the fight off. But upon viewing the replay, many feel that the fight should be overturned.

Watch Lil Kymchii throw a fish at her opponent at Misfits Boxing weigh ins

Lil Kymchii faced off against fellow model and influencer Little Bellsy at Misfits Boxing MF & DAZN Series 7.

Prior to the contest, it appeared that the pair had some beef to settle in the ring, as Morgan Lee was captured hurling a fish at Little Bellsy at the weigh ins before their bout.

Lee also threw a bottle of PRIME Hydration at her opponent at the press conference event, but the origin of their beef is unknown.

Morgan Lee could be heard shouting this:

"Let's go b*tch! You don't want none, you don't want none! F*cking kiss my a** b*tch!"

