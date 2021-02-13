Who has the longest win streak in UFC history: Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Georges St-Pierre?

Kamaru Usman is looking to join the elite club of fighters who have 13-fight win streaks in UFC if he goes through Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. It is a record currently held by only a few fighters in UFC.

But who has the longest win streak in UFC history?

Technically, Anderson 'Spider' Silva is the one with the longest win streak in UFC history, with 16 consecutive victories without a loss, draw, or no contest. However, some people consider Jon Jones to be the one with the longest UFC streak as he is now undefeated inside the octagon for 18 straight fights.

Longest win streaks in UFC history:

Jones - 17

Silva - 16

Holloway - 13

GSP - 13

Khabib -13

Usman - 12@Usman84kg is looking to join elite company with another win at #UFC258! pic.twitter.com/zDIVXI0Ni1 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 13, 2021

However, Jon Jones' win over Daniel Cormier in their rematch was overturned to a No Contest, causing the break in his streak at 13 wins. The decision came after his blood sample tested positive for an anabolic steroid, Turinabol. The light heavyweight belt Jones had taken back from Cormier was stripped and returned to DC. Jones was initially handed a 48 months suspension by USADA, but later got a reduction for cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

Whose record will Kamaru Usman break if he wins at UFC 258?

Even with the overturned result, Jon Jones is among the five fighters who hold the second longest streak in UFC history. Joining him at 13-fight win streak are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Max Holloway, and Demetrious Johnson.

Among these fighters, only GSP and Khabib have managed to retire with their streaks intact, that is if both of them are truly retired. While Khabib is yet to lose inside the cage in his career, GSP started the streak after losing to Matt Sera back in 2007.

Max Holloway had his streak of 5-plus years broken by Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 236. After another win over Frankie Edgar, Holloway dropped his featherweight belt as well to Alexander Volkanovski. He lost to him once again in an attempt to regain the belt, both times via decision. 'Blessed' finally made it back to winning ways with a stunning show against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7.

Demetrious Johnson held his streak for 6 years before losing to Henry Cejudo in their flyweight championship rematch at UFC 227. 'Mighty Mouse' lost the bout via split decision in what was his last fight in UFC. He signed with ONE Championship within a year, and till date is undefeated in all three bouts he has fought in.

Kamaru Usman weighed in at championship weight 170 lbs. at the UFC 258 weigh-ins. He is currently 12-0 in the UFC. With a win over Gilbert Burns at the pay-per-view, he will join these five fighters with a 13-fight win streak.