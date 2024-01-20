Who is Maheshate? All about Indian fighter Anshul Jubli's reported next opponent

It appears as though there is an exciting bout for Asian MMA on the horizon as Anshul Jubli will reportedly fight Maheshate on a Fight Night card at the Apex on April 27.

The event will mark Maheshate's first fight in the octagon since last May, when he lost a second round TKO to Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC Vegas 73. The loss extended his losing skid to two as he had lost a unanimous decision to Rafa Garcia at UFC Vegas 66.

Prior to the setback, the Chinese lightweight had been a highly touted prospect out of Asia. Aside from a loss to Nikolay Goncharov in M-1 Global, he competed in Chinese based promotion WLF, where he remained unbeaten.

Tweet regarding Maheshate vs. Jubli [Image courtesy: @BigMarcel24 - X]

Maheshate was riding a seven fight winning streak that saw him earn a contract with the promotion following an impressive unanimous decision win over Achilles Estremadura on the 'Contender Series'. The judges scored the bout 29-28 in his favor and Dana White then offered him as well as Yohan Lainesse a contract at the end of the episode.

The Chinese lightweight then carried that momentum into his promotional debut as he needed only 1:14 to finish Steve Garcia via knockout at UFC 275. Despite being five years younger than the Indian lightweight, the 24-year-old has competed in more professional bouts and has amassed an MMA record of 9-3, with five of his wins coming via stoppage.

Jubli, on the other hand, has also been a highly touted prospect that recently experienced a setback in his career. The 29-year-old is coming off his third round knockout loss to Mike Breeden at UFC 294, which was the first loss of his MMA career.

Fans could be in for an exciting fight on April 27 as both lightweights have a lot to prove and will be looking to bounce back from their respective setbacks.