Who is Mark De La Rosa and is he married to UFC flyweight Montana De La Rosa?

Mark De La Rosa is a professional mixed martial artist and is currently married to UFC flyweight Montana De La Rosa. Mark De La Rosa made his professional debut in 2014 and went on to sign with the UFC three years later after having amassed a 9-1 record.

In his promotional debut at UFC 219 on December 30, 2017, Mark De La Rosa suffered a second-round submission loss to Tim Elliot. However, De La Rosa corrected the loss in his next outing with a second-round submission victory over Elias Garcia. He followed it up with a split decision victory over Joby Sanchez.

Mark De La Rosa then went on a four-fight skid which saw him drop consecutive bouts against Alex Perez, Kai Kara France, Raulian Paiva, and Jordan Espinosa. The fourth straight loss also marked the end of De La Rosa's contract with the UFC, which was not renewed.

How Montana's presence helped Mark De La Rosa mature into a man

Mark De La Rosa met Montana De La Rosa, then known as Montana Stewart, at Genesis BJJ in Fort Worth, Texas. Mark and Montana progressed from friendship to dating and marriage in a short span of time. Much of it had to do with Mark De La Rosa immediately hitting it off with Montana's daughter, Zaylyn Marie. Montana De La Rosa told MMA Fighting in an interview dating back to 2017:

"I had my daughter when I was 15, and I was basically raising her by myself. Mark took an active interest in her development and she really took to him, too. That made me really start to think about our future.”

Mark De La Rosa claimed that his relationship with Zaylyn had grounded him as a person and taught him to take on responsibilities. A 24-year-old Mark told MMA Fighting:

“I was such a butthead sometimes when I was a kid. Then I saw Montana raising this beautiful little girl who didn’t have a father figure in her life and it just clicked in my head that life isn’t all just about you. She helped me mature into a man.”

Zaylyn De La Rosa is currently a Texas state wrestling champion and plans to compete in the Olympics one day.

