Who is Markus Perez and why does he want to leave the UFC?

Markus Perez doesn't think that he deserves to fight in the UFC. The 30-year-old middleweight is on a three-fight losing streak, which according to Perez, is bad enough for the UFC to cut him from the roster.

Perez commenced his mixed martial arts journey in 2013, before going on a string of victories at local MMA promotions in Brazil. In 2017, he defeated future UFC star, Ian Heinisch, to win the LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) middleweight championship.

Markus Perez arrived in UFC as a prized prospect in the 185 pound division with an undefeated record of 10-0-0. The Brazilian fighter, however, has only won two of his seven fights in the promotion.

Markus Perez is also a software developer, and specializes in jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. He competed at The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3, where he failed to break into the teams of Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen.

Why Markus Perez wants the UFC to fire him?

Markus Perez is of the opinion that his UFC record is not good enough for him to continue fighting in the world's leading MMA promotion. In a recent interview with AG Fight, Perez intensified his self-criticism by stating that the UFC should "send him away," especially now since they are set to release 60 fighters from the promotion.

“My situation is delicate, but I am not afraid. I even think the UFC should fire me. I don't think it's right for a guy with two wins and five losses to continue fighting against those who are doing well. I don't deserve to be in the UFC right now. I didn't deserve it. The UFC should send me away. I have to leave, solve my problems, score new victories so that I can return... They didn't say anything to me, but I'm sure (I'll be fired)," said Markus Perez.

Perez further cited personal reasons behind his losing streak. He also revealed that he cut one of his fingers a week before his fight against Dricus du Plessis in October 2020, which he didn't disclose to the UFC.

"I cut my finger a week before and I went to fight with 16 stitches on my finger. I even fought with tape so no one could see. The last fight, I spent four days in bed with a sore throat. I got sick, I couldn't even train," said Markus Perez.