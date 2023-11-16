Who is Markwayne Mullin? Ex-MMA fighter and Republican Senator nearly throws hands with Teamsters president Sean O'Brien

Markwayne Mullin is a 46-year-old American businessman turned politician who has served as the junior United States senator from Oklahoma since 2023.

According to Sherdog, Mullin participated in three MMA bouts under the Xtreme Fighting League in 2006-07, winning all three within two rounds—two via submission and one through knockout. Meanwhile, his Senate Biography asserts a 5-0 MMA record.

The former MMA fighter recently made headlines during a Senate hearing on Tuesday. The situation intensified when he almost engaged in a physical altercation with Sean O'Brien, the President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The incident unfolded as Mullin recounted a previous encounter with O'Brien in June on X. During that exchange, they entertained the idea of participating in an MMA charity fight following a heated exchange during a prior congressional hearing.

The GOP senator recited O'Brien's post during the hearing:

"Greedy CEO who pretends like he’s self made. In reality, just a clown & fraud. Always has been, always will be. Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy."

Markwayne Mullin subsequently rose from his seat, prompting committee chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders, to intervene and prevent the altercation. Sanders shouted at Mullin, urging him to cease the confrontation with the words:

"Stop it! No, no, sit down! You know, you're a United States senator."

Mullin and Sean O'Brien exchanged uncommonly strong words for a committee hearing, yet physical confrontation was averted. Surprisingly, the two seemed to bring an unexpected resolution to their dispute by agreeing to meet for coffee.

Social media erupts with laughter over Markwayne Mullin and Sean O'Brien's Senate drama

Combat sports fans swiftly responded to Markwayne Mullin and Sean O'Brien's recent Senate saga with a myriad of hilarious reactions.

