Who is Mikhala Renee Newman? Everything you need to know about Anthony Smith's wife

Veteran MMA fighter Anthony Smith's partner, Mikhala Renee Newman, has consistently been credited by him for his success. Smith and Newman have been in a relationship for over a decade.

Anthony Smith married Newman, his long-time girlfriend, on September 20, 2019. Their wedding transpired at a church in Nebraska, USA. The couple has three daughters – born in 2011, 2014, and 2017 respectively.

There isn't much information concerning Mikhala Renee Newman in the public realm. Nevertheless, she's believed to have studied and graduated from the Lutheran Liberal Arts University in Fremont, Nebraska, USA. Newman secured a degree in nursing.

Additionally, sources say that she works as a certified nurse. As of 2023, Mikhala Renee Newman is reported to be approximately 36 years of age.

Anthony Smith recently agreed to a short-notice matchup against Khalil Rountree Jr. The latter's original opponent, Azamat Murzakanov, withdrew from their fight a few days back, which led to Smith stepping in to face Rountree. The Smith-Rountree light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event of the UFC Fight Night card on December 9, 2023.

During his fight-week media day scrum, 'Lionheart' was asked about the dreamcatcher tattoo on his back. A dreamcatcher is a well-known Native American decorative object and symbol. It's generally used as a protective magic item to ward off bad dreams.

Smith alluded to the same and highlighted that his late mother used to be intrigued by dreamcatchers. Besides, noting that his wife is part-Native American, 'Lionheart' stated the following about his tattoo:

"So, my wife is native. And so, my kids are part native... They're really, really in tune with their culture. So, Christmas and holidays, and they're burning sage. We go to powwows all summer long. And my mom was always really big into dreamcatchers. And so, they were all over our house. Everywhere, every room had several dreamcatchers in it."

He added:

"Depending on who you ask, dreamcatchers are supposed to let the dreams through and catch the nightmares or catch the nightmares and let the dreams... Depends on who you ask, but that's kind of the idea. I'm just a dream chaser and living this wild and crazy life."

When Anthony Smith fought a home intruder to protect Mikhala Renee Newman and their family

On April 5, 2020, at around 4 a.m., Anthony Smith experienced a home invasion alongside his wife, Mikhala Renee Newman, children, and mother-in-law. Recalling the disturbing incident, 'Lionheart' indicated that he presumed that the intruder could potentially stab or shoot him.

Anthony Smith recalled being handed a knife by his mother-in-law and using it to fend off the intruder. As reported by MMA Junkie, Smith also utilized punches, elbows, and knees to hit the home invader, who was later revealed to be a skilled amateur wrestler. After a tough fight, Smith neutralized the threat, defending his wife and the other family members.

