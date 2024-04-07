Who is Miss Peaches? Explaining Charlie Campbell's post-win message at UFC Vegas 90

Miss Peaches was just mentioned by UFC lightweight Charlie Campbell in the latter's post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 90. Following his unanimous decision win over Trevor Peek, the 155-pounder punctuated his victory by requesting to meet her, for whom he expressed heartfelt care. She is Dave Portnoy's dog.

Specifically, Miss Peaches is a six-year-old American Pit Bull, who was rescued by the LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta. She was one of 27 dogs and drew a tremendous amount of attention on social media.

In the post-fight interview inside the octagon, following his win over Peek,

Campbell said:

"I want to meet Miss Peaches. We love that dog."

Check out Charlie Campbell's post-fight interview about Miss Peaches:

Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, was also recently called out by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley but has hardly paid him any mind. Miss Peaches was adopted by Portnoy, who has described her as one of the sweetest dogs he's ever met.

Now, Campbell wishes to meet her. Unfortunately, not every UFC fighter has reacted to news of the pup positively. Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland was critical of male dog owners who dote on their pets, which is among one of several rants he has aimed at anything and everything.

Check out a clip of Miss Peaches:

Back to Campbell, however, the 155-pounder is undefeated in the UFC, having scored two wins in the promotion, with his first win coming over Alex Reyes. His current record consists of eight wins and just two losses. Furthermore, he is also on a three-fight win streak.

Where he goes from here is anyone's guess, but at 28 years old in one of the most competitive divisions in the world, he will find himself facing increasingly tougher competition the more he continues extending his win streak. His bout with Peek was particularly impressive.

Campbell outstruck his foe, causing significant damage to Peek's leg with low kicks, forcing him to switch stances to southpaw. He also scored several takedowns and even had a submission attempt.

