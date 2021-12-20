Who did Nate Diaz make flinch at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2?

Nate Diaz was recently in attendance at the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The Stockton native was seen feinting a punch at a fan who flinched and spilled his drink. The man Diaz startled is named Carrese 'One Punch' Archer.

Carrese Archer is an MMA fighter sporting a 2-6 professional record. Hailing from Battle Creek, Michigan, Archer trains at the Alliance Azo Martial Arts training center. Archer has fought in multiple promotions including King of the Cage, Triple X Cagefighting and Knockout Promotions.

Watch a video of Carrese Archer's fight highlights below:

Carrese Archer also fought UFC welterweight Khaos Williams at a KOTC event in 2017. Archer lost the fight via second-round submission. 'One Punch' recently made his bare knuckle boxing debut at BYB 7 in September. Archer dropped the bout against JD Burns via second-round TKO.

Carrese Archer on Nate Diaz

A video of Carrese Archer spilling his drink went viral on social media. Archer certainly wasn't impressed after getting ridiculed by Nate Diaz. Shortly after the incident, Archer took to Instagram to throw shade at Diaz.

According to Carrese Archer, Nate Diaz is not a real gangster for trying to sucker punch him while he wasn't alert. Archer also claimed that he restrained himself as the Stockton native was protected by police and security personnel. Speaking about Nate Diaz, Archer said on his Instagram:

"Hello world. I've seen all the laughter, everybody laughing haha. Same thing make you laugh, make you cry. Nate Diaz is a bonafide female dog. He had the police with him, had the security protecting him. And you go flinch at me and try to sucker punch me when I'm not paying attention. And you all think this man is a gangster? I think the world is f***ed up and confused around here when they think about what is a real gangster. I'm a real street dog, I'm in the streets."

Watch Carrese Archer's rant about Nate Diaz below:

Carrese Archer also slammed UFC president Dana White for posting a video of the incident. Archer went on to claim he could score a first-round KO over Nate Diaz in a potential matchup.

