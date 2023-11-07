Who is Paige VanZant's brother? The ex-UFC star's sibling reportedly spent time in prison for multiple sexual crimes

Former UFC women's flyweight contender Paige VanZant harbors a disturbing family secret. The findings came to light at the time when she made her appearance on the American reality television series, Dancing with the Stars.

Exclusive findings from official court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, reveal that her brother stands as a convicted child molester, currently serving time for an attempted sexual assault on a 13-year-old boy.

During her martial arts journey, VanZant has previously recounted how she and her brother boxed each other when they were young. It's worth noting that Steven Sletten, bore the designation prisoner number, #19425143 during his time at the Santiam Correctional Institution in Salem, Oregon.

Sletten was apprehended in April 2012 after a 13-year-old minor revealed to detectives that he had been subjected to abuse on multiple occasions during visits to a friend's residence in Corvallis. The torment reportedly began in May 2011, and investigators discovered incriminating evidence of child pornography on Sletten's computer. Subsequently, Paige VanZant's brother faced four charges of sodomy, two charges of sexual abuse, and first-degree online sexual misconduct with a minor.

In a negotiated agreement, Sletten pleaded guilty to attempted sodomy and attempted sexual abuse in March 2013. His sentence included 30 months of incarceration and five years of probation, as confirmed by the Benton County Circuit Court clerk.

Paige VanZant sibling: The former UFC star's early memories with her brother

Paige VanZant's MMA journey involved culinary arts and a brotherly rivalry that later played a pivotal role in shaping her fighting spirit.

Turning to martial arts after she dropped out of culinary school, VanZant found a new passion and focus. Her inspiration for combat sports, however, was rooted in her family. Her initial sparring partner and sibling rivalry were shaped alongside her brother Steven Sletten.

Speaking about her brother in a past interview with MMA Junkie Radio, VanZant stated:

“We were best friends, and then all of a sudden in middle school, we didn’t like each other anymore, If he had the rest of the milk, it was bad. I was definitely the more athletic one in the family,” she said. “I had that edge. He was bigger, but I was the athlete.”

She also claimed that to resolve their differences, they often took their disputes to the backyard, where they used borrowed gloves from a neighbor to engage in sparring sessions. VanZant also stated that her brother was her biggest supporter when she embarked on her UFC journey.