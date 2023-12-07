Who is Raquel Prograis? Everything you need to know about Regis Prograis' wife

Regis Prograis' wife, Raquel Prograis, has been by his side for a long time.

'Rougarou' is slated to return to the ring this Saturday night in San Francisco. For Prograis, the bout will be the biggest of his career as he looks to defend his super lightweight gold against Devin Haney.

'The Dream' recently vacated his unified lightweight titles in advance of a move upwards in weight. For Haney's first bout up at super lightweight, he will headline a DAZN pay-per-view card against Prograis. For the latter, he can expect his wife alongside him on Saturday.

Regis Prograis' wife, Raquel Prograis, has been married to the boxer since December 2012. While it's not known when they began dating, they were reportedly together for years before getting married.

Beyond her marriage to the boxer, Prograis does have some fame of her own. As of now, she has over 5,000 followers on her Instagram account. There, she shows some modeling photos, as well as of her three kids with the super lightweight champion.

Furthermore, she has her own YouTube channel titled 'Raquel's Mini Luxury'. There, she has vlogging videos and has built an audience of over 1,000 subscribers. Although, it's clear she's just getting started.

Regis Prograis shares sparring story owed to Raquel Prograis

Regis Prograis' wife, Raquel Prograis, has opened the boxer up to an entirely new world of training.

Earlier this week, 'Rougarou' appeared in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, he previewed his return against Devin Haney and discussed his intentions to upset 'The Dream' this Saturday night in San Francisco.

In the interview, he also discussed his love for MMA. Speaking to Helwani, Prograis revealed that his wife is Brazilian. Due to that, they regularly travel back to her home country for various reasons.

Thanks to Regis Prograis's wife, Raquel Prograis, the boxer has gotten to train with some MMA legends. In the interview, 'Rougarou' revealed that during his trips to Brazil, he's gotten to train with names such as Jose Aldo and Pedro Rizzo.

Speaking in the interview, he stated:

"My wife is Brazilian, so I've spent a lot of time out there grappling, do a lot of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and stuff like that. I do like that sport a lot, but I ended up having to just be a boxer... I've trained with Pedro Rizzo, I've trained with Jose Aldo when I was in Brazil. All those guys out there showed me love."

Expand Tweet