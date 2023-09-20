Who is Rodolfo Orozco? Mexican boxer announced as Conor Benn's next opponent

Conor Benn has had his return announced, and he's slated to face Rodolfo Orozco.

'The Destroyer' has been wrapped up in his drug scandal for the better part of a year. Last fall, Benn failed a drug test just days out from his scheduled return against Chris Eubank Jr. As a result, the fight was canceled.

However, the welterweight contender was cleared by an independent national doping board last month. While the BBBoC has filed an appeal on Benn's return, his provisional approval allows him to return outside of the U.K. This Saturday, he will return to Miami to face Rodolfo Orozco.

If Conor Benn's next opponent doesn't jump off the page, it's because he's not very well known. 'Sinaloita' currently holds a 32-3-3 professional boxing record, but hasn't faced anyone of note to date. His most recent bout was a knockout win over Elian Trejo Sanchez in June.

That was the Mexican boxer's third win in a row, rebounding after a loss to Isaias Lucero last May. While Orozco is riding a winning streak, this matchup is viewed as a bit of a warmup, and for good reason. Benn has been out of the ring for well over a year.

Furthermore, the opening betting odds for Conor Benn vs. Rodolfo Orozco tell the whole story. According to FanDuel, 'The Destroyer' has opened as a -2400 favorite. Meanwhile, the Mexican boxer returns as a +1140 underdog.

Conor Benn sends message to haters after return announcement

Hours after the announcement of his return, Conor Benn sent a message.

The welterweight contender is seemingly happy to put his drug scandal behind him. Well, for the moment anyway. It still remains to be seen how the BBBoC's appeal of his clearance will go. As of now, the situation is expected to be resolved next month.

Nonetheless, 'The Destroyer' discussed his return in a recent interview with Matchroom Boxing. Done just hours after his return announcement, he made it clear that he was happy to be back. He also took a bit of a shot at his haters, stating that he's still around.

Speaking to Matchrooom's YouTube channel earlier today, Benn stated:

“A lot of people prayed on my downfall, but they prayed to the wrong priest. Because I'm still winning. Clean hearts always win… As for the haters and all of them, I'm still here baby. The top boy still ain't going nowhere, period. That's it."