Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, April 6, 2024? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is headed to the APEX Center for its next Fight Night card. Get ready for a night of epic battles as we look at the exciting fighters gracing the UFC card tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 (also known as UFC Vegas 90 and UFC Fight Night 240). is set to go down this Saturday, April 6 (U.S. time).

In the main event, No.6-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen will take on No.14-ranked Chris Curtis in a rematch.

Taking the co-main event honors will be a battle of featherweights as Alexander Hernandez squares off against Damon Jackson.

Here's a look at all the fighters competing on the UFC card tonight.

UFC card tonight: Allen vs. Curtis 2 - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos (lightweight)

Valter Walker vs. Łukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell (lightweight)

Brendan Allen (23-5)

Brendan Allen has gone unbeaten since his TKO loss to Chris Curtis in late 2021. The Wisconsin native has strung together a six-fight win streak, including five rear-naked choke submission victories. In his latest trip to the octagon in November, Allen submitted Paul Craig in the third round.

Chris Curtis (31-10-1NC)

Chris Curtis has gone 3-2-1 inside the octagon since his first victory over Brendan Allen. 'The Action Man' most recently edged out a split decision win against Marc-Andre Barriault in January and will look to build another win streak when he returns to the octagon on the UFC card tonight.

Alexander Hernandez (14-7)

Alexander Hernandez is currently 1-3 in his last four outings and 6-6 under the promotional banner. 'The Great Ape' most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Bill Algeo in October.

Damon Jackson (22-6-1D-1NC)

Damon Jackson saw his four-fight win streak come to a halt in a knockout loss to Dan Ige last time out in January 2023. In his subsequent outing, 'Action' suffered a unanimous decision loss against Billy Quarantillo in August.

Morgan Charriere (19-9-1D)

Morgan Charriere will look to build on a four-fight win streak when he makes his sophomore UFC appearance this weekend. In his octagon debut last September, 'The Last Pirate' knocked out Manolo Zecchini to register his third straight finish.

Chepe Mariscal (15-6-1NC)

Chepe Mariscal is riding a five-fight win streak, with four of those wins coming via second-round TKO. The Illinois native most recently obliterated Jack Jenkins at UFC 293 in September. Mariscal will be making his third octagon appearance on the UFC card tonight.

Ignacio Bahamondes (14-5)

After an unsuccessful start to his UFC career in 2021, Ignacio Bahamondes rattled off three consecutive victories. However, 'La Jaula' most recently dropped a unanimous decision to Ludovit Klein in August and will look to get back to his winning ways with his next performance.

Christos Giagos (20-11)

Christos Giagos has gone 1-3 in his last four trips to the octagon. In his latest outing in September, the Californian was submitted by Daniel Zellhuber.

Valter Walker (11-0)

Valter Walker will make his promotional debut this weekend hoping to extend his record to a perfect 12-0. All of the Russian's last four wins came via KO/TKO.

Łukasz Brzeski (8-4-1D-1NC)

Łukasz Brzeski is in dire need of a win after going 0-3 under the promotional banner. The Polish fighter was most recently knocked out by Waldo Cortes-Acosta in August.

Trevor Peek (9-1-1NC)

Trevor Peek is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Mohammad Yahya at UFC 294 in October. The Alabama native is 2-1 in his last three outings.

Charlie Campbell (8-2)

Charlie Campbell was knocked out by Chris Duncan at Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 2 in 2022 but rebounded with a KO of Josh Streacker at CFFC 120 last June. The New Yorker subsequently made his UFC debut, dispatching Alex Reyes via first-round TKO.

UFC card tonight: Allen vs. Curtis 2 - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono (welterweight)

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie (women's bantamweight)

Victor Hugo vs. Pedro Falcao (bantamweight)

Piera Rodríguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo (women's strawweight)

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto (bantamweight)

Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida (middleweight)

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins (women's bantamweight)

Court McGee (21-12)

Court McGee is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout losses. 'The Crusher' was most recently obliterated by Matt Brown last May.

Alex Morono (23-9-1NC)

Alex Morono has gone 1-3 in his last three fights. In his latest trip to the octagon in October, the Texan ended up on the wrong side of a unanimous decison against Joaquin Buckley.

Norma Dumont (10-2)

Norma Dumont has won three in a row with all of those victories coming via unanimous decision. In her latest outing last July, the Brazilian turned in a dominant performance to sweep Chelsea Chandler on the judges' scorecards.

Germaine de Randamie (10-4)

Germaine de Randamie scored a technical submission win over Julianna Pena in October 2020 to rebound from her loss to Amanda Nunes. After over three years on the shelf, 'The Iron Lady' will return to the octagon seeking her second straight victory.

Victor Hugo (24-4)

Victor Hugo earned his UFC contract with a submission win over Eduardo Torres Cant at DWCS in October. The Brazilian will be eyeing a 14th straight victory in his octagon debut this weekend.

Pedro Falcao (16-3)

Pedro Falcao is also a UFC newcomer and is riding a five-fight win streak. Five of those wins came via stoppage.

Piera Rodríguez (9-1)

Piera Rodríguez tasted her first career defeat in a submission loss to Gillian Robertson last April. The Venezuelan will be determined to get back to her winning ways when she faces a struggling opponent in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Cynthia Calvillo

Cynthia Calvillo's UFC career has been on a downward trajectory. The Californian suffered her fifth straight defeat in a split decision loss to Lupita Godinez at UFC 287.

Dan Argueta (9-1-2NC)

Dan Argueta last two fights were marred with controversies, including a no-contest decision against Miles Johns in September and a premature stoppage with Ronnie Lawrence in June.

His latest fight against Johns was originally a unanimous decision win for the Kansas native; however, the result of the fight was later changed to a No Contest when Johns failed a post-fight drug test.

Jean Matsumoto (14-0)

Jean Matsumoto edged out Kasey Tanner at DWCS in September to earn his UFC contract. The undefeated Brazilian will be seeking his 15th straight career win when he makes his octagon debut on Saturday.

Dylan Budka (7-2)

Dylan Budka is set to make his UFC debut after outpointing Chad Hanekom at DWCS in September. 'The Mindless Hulk' is currently on a two-fight win streak.

Cesar Almeida (4-0)

Cesar Almeida, also a UFC newcomer, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lucas Fernando at DWCS in August. However, 'Cesinha' is relatively less experienced with only four professional fights on his resume.

Nora Cornolle (7-1)

Nora Cornolle is unbeaten in his last seven bouts. The French fighter edged out Joselyne Edwards in her octagon debut last September.

Melissa Mullins (6-0)

Much like his opponent Melissa Mullins will also make her sophomore promotional appearance this Saturday. In her latest outing in October, the unbeaten Brit outpointed Irina Alekseeva.