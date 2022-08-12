Who's fighting in the UFC card tonight, August 13, 2022? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz will be the next Fight Night event from the world's premier MMA organization. The card is set to go down this Saturday, August 13, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

In the main event of UFC San Diego, No.5-ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Vera will take on No.8-ranked Dominick Cruz. A convincing win from either fighter could catapult the winner into title contention.

The co-headliner will feature a featherweight clash between David Onama and Nate Landwehr.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card of the Fight Night this Saturday is also lined with several intriguing matchups.

Take a look at all the main card and prelim card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz below.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz (bantamweight)

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama (featherweight)

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov (light heavyweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes (women's flyweight)

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo (women's strawweight)

Marlon Vera (19-7)

Marlon Vera will enter UFC Fight Night this Saturday on the back of a three-fight win streak. 'Chito' most recently outclassed Rob Font en route to a unanimous decision win in April. Prior to that win, the Ecuadorian knocked out veteran Frankie Edgar last November.

Dominick Cruz (24-3)

After a near-four-year hiatus, Cruz returned to action in 2020 to take on then-champion Henry Cejudo in a flyweight title bout. 'The Dominator' suffered a round-two TKO in the fight, but rattled off back-to-back wins thereafter. The 36-year-old most recently outpointed Pedro Munhoz last December and is seeking his third straight win this Saturday.

Nate Landwehr (15-4)

Nate Landwehr has gone 2-2 inside the octagon since joining the UFC in early 2020. 'The Train' will return to the cage after submitting Ludovit Klein last time out in October.

David Onama (10-1)

David Onama suffered his sole career defeat in his promotional debut last October. The 28-year-old rebounded from that loss with back-to-back stoppage wins. 'Silent Assassin' dispatched Gabriel Benitez in February with a brutal knockout before scoring a technical submission win over Garrett Armfield last month.

Devin Clark (13-6)

Devin Clark snapped his two-fight skid with a third-round technical knockout of William Knight in April. 'Brown Bear' will hope to continue his momentum when he takes on a streaking Murzakanov on Saturday.

Azamat Murzakanov (11-0)

Azamat Murzakanov will be making his sophomore promotional appearance at UFC Fight Night this Saturday. The Russian will look to score his fourth consecutive finish and extend his record to a perfect 12-0.

Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1)

Cynthia Calvillo has dropped all of her last three bouts inside the octagon. The Californian suffered a TKO loss in her most recent fight against Andrea Lee last November following a corner stoppage.

Nina Nunes (10-7)

Having previously fought at strawweight, Nina Nunes is moving up to flyweight for her next bout at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. The 36-year-old suffered an armbar submission defeat to Mackenzie Dern last time out in April 2021, which followed a unanimous decision loss to Tatiana Suarez in mid-2019.

Bruno Silva (22-7)

Bruno Silva was riding a seven-fight win streak before dropping a unanimous decision to the next 185-pound title challenger Alex Pereira in March. All seven of his wins had come via stoppage.

Gerald Meerschaert (34-15)

Gerald Meerschaert will be looking to rebound from his loss to Krzysztof Jotko in April, which came after he scored three consecutive finishes. 'GM3' is 3-3 in his last six bouts.

Yazmin Jauregui (8-0)

Yazmin Jauregui is set to make her promotional debut at UFC Fight Night this Saturday. The 23-year-old Mexican will look to extend her record to a perfect 9-0 when she faces another UFC debutant.

Iasmin Lucindo (13-4)

Iasmin Lucindo will also make her octagon debut this weekend. The 20-year-old Brazilian will aim to pick up her eighth consecutive win.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez (120lbs catchweight)

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski (heavyweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros (lightweight)

Youssef Zalal vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (bantamweight)

Ode Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam (flyweight)

Angela Hill (13-12)

Coming off three straight losses, Angela Hill will be desperately searching for a win this Saturday. 'Overkill' was most recently outpointed by Virna Jandiroba in May and is 1-5 in her last six bouts.

Lupita Godinez (8-2)

Lupita Godinez is coming off back-to-back wins, with her latest victory coming over Ariane Carnelossi via unanimous decision in May. The Mexican is 3-2 through her five UFC bouts and is eyeing her third straight win.

Martin Buday (10-1)

Making his second promotional appearance this Saturday, Martin Buday is riding a nine-fight win streak with eight finishes. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, Buday most recently swept the judges' scorecards to win a technical decision over Chris Barnett in April. This was after he landed an illegal elbow on the back of his opponent's head.

Lukasz Brzeski (8-1-1-1)

Lukasz Brzeski is making his promotional debut this Saturday. The 30-year-old last fought in Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 3 where he submitted Dylan Potter with a rear-naked choke. However, the result was later changed to a no-contest after Brzeski tested positive for clomiphene.

Gabriel Benitez (22-10)

Gabriel Benitez was stopped in his past two bouts, suffering a first-round knockout against David Onama last time out in February. The Mexican is 1-4 in his last five bouts and will be desperate to pick up a win in his upcoming fight.

Charlie Ontiveros (11-8)

Charlie Ontiveros will look to secure his first win inside the octagon after going 0-2 under the promotional banner. 'The American Bad Boy' was dispatched in his last two bouts, suffering a TKO loss against Steve Garcia last October.

Youssef Zalal (10-5)

Youssef Zalal had a successful start to his promotional career, which saw him score three straight victories. However, 'The Moroccan Devil' now finds himself winless in his last three trips to the octagon.

Da'Mon Blackshear (12-4)

Da'Mon Blackshear is set to make his promotional debut at UFC San Diego this Saturday on the back of a four-fight win streak. Three of those wins came via submission.

Ode Osbourne (11-4)

Ode Osbourne is riding a two-fight win streak, knocking out Zarrukh Adashev in his last UFC appearance in June. 'The Jamaican Sensation' is 2-3 under the promotional banner.

Tyson Nam (20-12-1)

Tyson Nam dropped a split decision to Matt Schnell in January 2021. Prior to that loss, the 38-year-old had back-to-back finishes to his name. The American will look to get back to winning ways when he takes on Osbourne at UFC San Diego this Saturday.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC San Diego below:

