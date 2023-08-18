Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, August 19, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC is heading to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, United States, for its next pay-per-view card, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley. The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 19, with two title fights rounding off the card, as well as a host of other intriguing bouts.

The main event at UFC 292 will be a bantamweight title clash between defending 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling and the No.2-ranked contender Sean O'Malley.

Watch UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley fight preview below:

A women's strawweight title showdown between reigning champion Zhang Weili and the No.5-ranked contender Amanda Lemos will take the co-main event honors at UFC 292.

Let's take a look at all the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley below.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Sean O'Malley (bantamweight)

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Amanda Lemos (women's strawweight)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Neil Magny (welterweight)

Mario Bautista vs. Da'Mon Blackshear (bantamweight)

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz (bantamweight)

Aljamain Sterling (23-3)

Aljamain Sterling will look to make a fourth successful defense of his bantamweight crown when he meets Sean O'Malley. 'Funk Master' picked up a hard-fought split decision win over a returning former champion in Henry Cejudo just three months ago. The New Yorker is currently on a nine-fight win streak, which is the longest active streak in the division's history.

Sean O'Malley (16-1-1NC)

Sean O'Malley is unbeaten in his last five outings, including a no-contest against Pedro Munhoz. 'Sugar' edged out a split decision win over former champion Petr Yan last time out in October and looks determined to end Sterling's title reign this weekend.

Zhang Weili (23-3)

After back-to-back losses to Rose Namajunas, Zhang Weili scored a statement knockout win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk last year to earn another crack at the title. 'Magnum' regained her lost crown with a second-round submission win over Carla Esparza in her latest outing in November. Weili will look for the first successful defense of her second title reign when she takes on the dangerous Amanda Lemos on Saturday.

Amanda Lemos (13-2-1D)

Amanda Lemos had a five-fight win streak snapped in a submission defeat to Jessica Andrade last year. 'Amandinha' rebounded in impressive fashion with back-to-back finishes of her own. The Brazilian scored a submission win over Michelle Waterson-Gomez in July 2022 and followed that up with a TKO of Marina Rodriguez four months later.

Ian Machado Garry (12-0)

Undefeated Ian Machado Garry will be eyeing his third straight finish when he faces Neil Magny this weekend. The Irishman's latest win came over Daniel Rodriguez via first-first-round TKO in May.

Neil Magny (28-10)

Neil Magny has alternated wins and losses in his last four bouts. In his most recent octagon appearance in June, 'The Haitian Sensation' picked up a split decision win over Philip Rowe.

Da'Mon Blackshear (14-5-1D)

After a first-round submission win over Jose Johnson at last week's Fight Night card, Da'Mon Blackshear will make a tremendously quick turnaround to fill in for an injured Cody Garbrandt. 'Da Monster' will be seeking his third straight finish as he takes on a streaking opponent this Saturday.

Mario Bautista (12-2)

Mario Bautista is riding a four-fight win streak into this fight, including three consecutive first-round submission finishes. The Arizona native most recently dispatched Guido Cannetti via rear-naked choke earlier this year.

Marlon Vera (20-8-1D)

Marlon Vera ended up on the wrong side of a split decision against Cory Sandhagen last time out in March. Prior to that defeat, 'Chito' was on a four-fight win streak, including two stoppages.

Pedro Munhoz (20-7-2NC)

Pedro Munhoz edged out a unanimous decision win over Chris Gutierrez in April after a no-contest against Sean O'Malley last year. The Brazilian is 2-4-1 in his last seven outings.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the prelim card fights for this weekend's event:

Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares (middleweight)

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Austin Hubbard vs. Kurt Holobaugh (lightweight)

Brad Katona vs. Cody Gibson (bantamweight)

Chris Weidman (15-6)

Chris Weidman suffered a devastating leg break just seconds into his last fight against Uriah Hall in early 2021. After sitting out for over two years, the former middleweight champion will return to the octagon seeking his first win since 2020. 'The All-American' is 2-6 in his last eight outings.

Brad Tavares (19-8)

Brad Tavares has also struggled for consistency in recent years, going 2-4 in his last six bouts. The Hawaiian is coming off back-to-back defeats, with his latest loss coming against Bruno Silva via first-round TKO in April.

Gregory Rodrigues (13-5)

Gregory Rodrigues is coming off a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Brunno Ferreira earlier this year. 'RoboCop' is 2-2 in his last four outings and is looking to get back into the win column.

Denis Tiuliulin (10-7-1NC)

Denis Tiuliulin is coming off a technical submission loss to Jun Yong Park in February. The Russian is currently 1-2 under UFC banners.

Austin Hubbard (15-6)

Austin Hubbard is set to return to UFC after a two-fight stint outside of the promotion. The Colorado native went 3-4 during his first run with the UFC.

Kurt Holobaugh (19-7-1NC)

Kurt Holobaugh will be determined to end a 0-4 UFC run as he starts his third stint with the promotion this Saturday. The Louisiana native dropped a unanimous decision to Steven Siler in his promotional debut at UFC 159 in 2013. Holobaugh went on to compete for other promotions following that loss before eventually returning to the UFC in 2018.

After a 0-3 run during his second run, Holobaugh went on to score back-to-back finishes under the XFC banner and is set to pick up his first victory inside the octagon.

Brad Katona (12-2)

Brad Katona will return to the UFC this weekend after going 2-2 during his first stint with the promotion through 2018-19. The Canadian compiled a 4-0 record under the Brave FC banner following his departure from the UFC.

Cody Gibson (19-8)

Cody Gibson is also returning for a second run with the promotion after going 1-3 during his earlier stint through 2014-15. The Californian is 1-1 in his last two outings and is coming off a submission win over Francisco Rivera at Up Next Fighting last November.