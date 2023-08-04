Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, August 5, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font (also known as UFC on ESPN 50) will be the next fight card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event is set to take place this Saturday, August 5, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

The main event of the Fight Night card will be a 140-pound catchweight contest between the No.4-ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen and the No.7-ranked Rob Font.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font fight preview below:

In the night's co-main event, No.5-ranked strawweight contender Jessica Andrade will square off against the undefeated Tatiana Suarez, who is ranked No.10 in the division.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at the UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font card.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (140lbs catchweight)

Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez (women's strawweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (light heavyweight)

Diego Lopes vs. Gavin Tucker (featherweight)

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur (light heavyweight)

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ľudovít Klein (lightweight)

Cory Sandhagen (16-4)

Cory Sandhagen is set to headline his third straight UFC event on Saturday. The Colorado native edged out a split-decision win over Marlon Vera last time out in March after scoring a fourth-round TKO of Yadong Song last September. 'Sandman' will be seeking his fourth consecutive victory this weekend.

Rob Font (20-6)

Rob Font dropped back-to-back decisions to Jose Aldo and Marlon Vera through 2021-22. However, the Massachusetts native got back on track by dispatching Adrian Yanez via first-round TKO earlier this year. Font will hope to start a winning streak this Saturday and break into the top five of the division with a victory over Sandhagen.

Jessica Andrade (24-11)

Jessica Andrade is set to make a fourth walk to the octagon in 2023. 'Bate Estaca' started the year by edging out Lauren Murphy in January before suffering back-to-back stoppage defeats. The Brazilian was submitted by Erin Blanchfield in February before suffering a brutal first-round knockout at the hands of Xiaonan Yan last time out in May. Andrade will hope to maintain her place among the top five of her division when she faces the undefeated Tatiana Suarez on Saturday.

Tatiana Suarez (9-0)

Tatiana Suarez will enter this bout hoping to extend her unbeaten record to 10-0. After spending more than three years on the sidelines, the Californian returned to the octagon in February, scoring a second-round submission win over Montana De La Rosa. Suarez will look to produce another strong performance against a former champion in Andrade.

Dustin Jacoby (18-7-1)

Dustin Jacoby dropped back-to-back decisions in hjs last two fights. 'The Hanyak' was most recently outpointed by Azamat Murzakanov in April.

Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-3)

Kennedy Nzechukwu will be aiming for his fourth straight finish when he returns to the octagon this Saturday. In his last outing in May, the Texan dispatched Devin Clark via second-round technical submission.

Diego Lopes (21-6)

Diego Lopes impressed in his UFC debut in May, taking a short-notice fight with top-ranked featherweight Movsar Evloev and coming close to tapping the unbeaten Russian before ultimately losing a decision. The Brazilian will be determined to get his hand raised when he makes his sophomore octagon appearance this weekend.

Gavin Tucker (13-2)

Gavin Tucker was knocked out by Dan Ige in his last UFC appearance over two years ago. The Canadian was on a three-fight win streak prior to that loss, which included two submission finishes.

Tanner Boser (20-10-1)

Tanner Boser's UFC career has been on a downward trajectory, going 1-4 in his last five bouts. 'The Bulldozer' suffered a vicious TKO at the hands of Ion Cutelaba in April and will be desperately searching for a win this Saturday.

Aleksa Camur (6-2)

After a successful start to his UFC career, Aleksa Camur finds himself on two straight losses. The Ohio native ended up on the wrong side of a split decision when he faced Nicolae Negumereanu last time out in June 2021.

Ignacio Bahamondes (14-4)

Ignacio Bahamondes is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout. The 25-year-old edged out Trey Ogden in April after notching back-to-back finishes to rebound from a loss in his UFC debut.

Ľudovít Klein (19-4-1)

Ľudovít Klein's recent battle against Jai Herbert ended in a majority draw. 'Mr. Highlight' is 3-2-1 under the promotional banner.

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Font - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson (featherweight)

Kyler Phillips vs. Raoni Barcelos (bantamweight)

Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris (welterweight)

Sean Woodson vs. Dennis Buzukja (featherweight)

Cody Durden vs. Jake Hadley (flyweight)

Ode' Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev (flyweight)

Billy Quarantillo (17-5)

Billy Quarantillo has alternated losses and wins in his last five outings. The Florida native was most recently stopped by Edson Barboza via first-round knockout.

Damon Jackson (22-5-1-1NC)

Damon Jackson had a four-fight win streak snapped with a second-round knockout at the hands of Dan Ige in January. The Texan will hope get back into the win column when he returns to the octagon this weekend.

Kyler Phillips (10-2)

Kyler Phillips is coming off a third-round submission win over Marcelo Rojo in February 2022. The Arizona native is 4-1 under the promotional banner.

Raoni Barcelos (17-4)

Raoni Barcelos has struggled for consistency in his recent trips to the octagon. The Brazilian is 1-3 in his last four outings and is fresh off a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Umar Nurmagomedov in January.

Jeremiah Wells (12-2-1)

Jeremiah Wells is riding a six-fight win streak into this bout, which includes five finishes. The Pennsylvanian most recently edged out a split-decision win over Matthew Semelsberger in April.

Carlston Harris (18-5)

Carlston Harris had a 2-0 start to his UFC career but suffered a vicious first-round knockout loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov in February 2022. However, 'Mocambique' bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gooden in March this year.

Sean Woodson (9-1-1)

Sean Woodson battled Luis Saldana to a split draw in his most recent UFC appearance last year. 'The Sniper' is currently 3-1-1 under the promotional banner.

Dennis Buzukja (11-2)

Dennis Buzukja is set to make his UFC debut this weekend on the strength of a seven-fight win streak. The New Yorker is fresh off back-to-back finishes with his latest triumph coming over Soslan Abanokov via submission at CFFC 120.

Cody Durden (15-4-1)

Cody Durden is coming off a unanimous decision win over Charles Johnson in April. The ATT standout will be seeking his fourth straight victory when he returns to the octagon on Saturday.

Jake Hadley (10-1)

Jake Hadley suffered his sole professional career loss in his UFC debut last year, falling to Allan Nascimento via unanimous decision. However, the Brit rattled off two consecutive finishes thereafter with this latest triumph coming over Malcolm Gordon via first-round TKO in March.

Ode' Osbourne (12-5-1NC)

Ode' Osbourne edged out a split-decision win over Charles Johnson in February to rebound from his knockout defeat to Tyson Nam last year. 'The Jamaican Sensation' has gone 4-3 under the promotional banner since being signed off the Contender Series.

Assu Almabayev (17-2)

Assu Almabayev will make his UFC debut this Saturday on the back of an impressive 13-fight win streak. The Kazakhstani's latest victory came over Kenneth Maningat via submission under the Brave CF banner last November.