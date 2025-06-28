Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, June 28, 2025? Know your UFC 317 main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC 317 fight card features 11 bouts and is headlined by the Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira bout for the vacant UFC lightweight championship.
The co-main event, meanwhile, features a clash between champion Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France for flyweight gold.
While the championship fights are known to everyone, what else is featured on the International Fight Week card?
UFC card tonight: UFC 317 main card fighters
The main card fighters are:
- Lightweight: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
- Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Kai Kara-France
- Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van
- Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
- Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima
Ilia Topuria (16-0)
Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria enters the weekend off a stellar run. He is undefeated and has knocked out both Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in his last two outings, the latter of whom had never been knocked out prior.
Charles Oliveira (35-10)
Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira has been in the UFC since 2010. That's a 15-year tenure at the highest level, during which he had a thrilling stint as lightweight champion. After a rough 1-2 patch, he bounced back by outwrestling Michael Chandler last year.
Alexandre Pantoja (29-5)
Reigning UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is on a mission to clean out the division. He is on a seven-fight win streak, having beaten half of the top 10, including a submission over the debuting Kai Asakura.
Kai Kara-France (25-11)
After a tough loss to Brandon Moreno and an arguable robbery loss to Amir Albazi, Kai Kara-France rebounded with a knockout of Steve Erceg.
Brandon Royval (17-7)
A fixture at the top of flyweight and a tough outing for anyone, Brandon Royval is on a two-fight win streak, but nothing particularly impressive, as both were split-decisions.
Joshua Van (14-2)
Powerful and young, Joshua Van is a slick striker on a four-fight purple patch, including a TKO over Bruno Gustavo da Silva earlier this month at UFC 316.
Beneil Dariush (22-6-1)
A well-rounded grappler with heavy hands, Beneil Dariush is an exceptional scrambler with an eye for violence. Unfortunately, it's been two years since he tasted victory, coming off back-to-back knockout losses.
Renato Moicano (20-6-1)
A skilled Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist with a colorful mouth, Renato Moicano was previously on a hot streak but recently lost to short-notice opponent Islam Makhachev in lopsided fashion at UFC 311.
Payton Talbott (9-1)
Formerly undefeated, Payton Talbott is a young, powerful prospect looking to rebound from a deflating loss to Raoni Barcelos.
Felipe Lima (14-1)
With 14 consecutive wins to his name, including a submission over Muhammad Naimov, Felipe Lima is dangerous and riding on a lot of momentum.
UFC card tonight: UFC 317 prelim and early prelim fighters
The prelim and early prelim fighters are:
- Middleweight: Jack Hermansson (24-8) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (16-6)
- Featherweight: Hyder Amil (11-0) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (9-1)
- Women's flyweight: Viviane Araújo (13-6) vs. Tracy Cortez (11-2)
- Lightweight: Terrance McKinney (16-7) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (8-5-1)
- Welterweight: Niko Price (16-8) vs. Jacobe Smith (10-0)
- Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz (8-1) vs. Alvin Hines (7-0)